Coloradans will vote this fall on Proposition NN, which asks taxpayers to give up most or all of their TABOR refunds to help fund state K-12 education.

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Among the questions Colorado voters will consider on Nov. 3 is whether to give up tax refunds to help pay for education.

Proposition NN would potentially retain billions to help pay for Colorado schools if taxpayers forgo annual refunds required by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

TABOR, as it’s known, requires Colorado to return money to residents if tax collections exceed the state’s cap on spending. The Nov. 3 ballot measure asks voters to allow the state to keep that excess and use it to increase education funding by 2% annually for the next 10 years. After that, lawmakers would need to spend a portion on education, but could spend the money on any state program or service.

Previous efforts to raise more money for education haven’t passed muster at the polls or never made the ballot.

What does Prop NN mean to taxpayers?

If Proposition NN were to pass, taxpayers would likely give up their annual TABOR refunds for at least the next several years, if not longer, according to Colorado’s ballot information book.

In the 2026-27 budget year, the measure would allow the state to keep up to $4.6 billion more in tax dollars, but it’s unlikely the state will collect that much. Estimates show Colorado is only likely to collect an additional $500 million in tax dollars that year. Metaphorically, the glass will get bigger but Colorado won’t have enough water to fill it right away.

Prop NN would provide money for education

The state would first use Proposition NN money to help fund school districts, teacher pay raises, career education, and smaller class sizes. Some money might also be used for disability and other school services. And any remaining money after paying for those expenses could be used for preschool and child care.

Lawmakers expect the money would also help free up funds for other state programs.

Why is this on the ballot?

Most Democratic lawmakers approved placing Proposition NN on this year’s ballot, while Republicans unanimously voted against it. The Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union, pushed legislators to get the question before voters.

The measure marks at least the fifth attempt in the last decade to ask Coloradans to make tax changes to raise more money for public education and other things. Three previous ballot measures failed. Another measure in 2022 never made it on the ballot.

Democratic lawmakers have said the state faces a dire funding outlook. Projections show the state could face another more than $1 billion budget hole for the third year in a row, mainly due to rising costs in Medicaid.

Some lawmakers also argue the state needs to infuse more money into the education system. Two studies released in 2025 showed Colorado needs $3.5 to $4.1 billion more each year to adequately fund schools.

The arguments against Proposition NN

Groups opposed to the ballot measure point out this makes a permanent change to TABOR that will keep rebates from Colorado taxpayers.

Conservatives have also argued the state collects enough tax revenue, and Democratic lawmakers, who hold the majority in the state, should be more fiscally responsible by cutting and limiting growth in state programs.

The Colorado Secretary of State website lists several conservative-backed groups in opposition to the ballot measure, including Keep Colorado Affordable, Let’s Go Colorado, and Affordable Colorado. Your Family’s Future Alliance, a conservative political issues committee established to protect TABOR, also has voiced opposition.

The groups in favor of the ballot measure

Proposition NN has one registered group in favor called Yes for Colorado Kids, which includes a coalition of about 70 advocacy groups and six school boards. Prominent groups include the Colorado Association of School Executives, the Colorado Association of School Boards, and the American Federation of Teachers.

The coalition, led in part by the Colorado Education Association, kicked off its statewide yes campaign in July. Supporters say the measure would provide crucial funding to help educate students. They believe this measure will be more successful than previous school funding attempts because recent polls show Coloradans agree with increasing education spending.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado Legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.