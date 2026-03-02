School EnrollmentSchool choiceMemphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis families grapple with where to send students after approved school closures

By 
Bri Hatch
 | March 2, 2026, 10:59pm UTC
A photograph of a school board meeting with people in suits sitting and standing by a u-shape row of wooden desks.
Memphis board members voted to close five schools last week, kicking off a search for new schools. (Bri Hatch / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools is extending its priority deadline for school choice transfers to next Friday, March 13 following a vote last week to close five schools.

Students displaced by this year’s closures won’t automatically be at the top of the transfer list, MSCS said in an emailed statement. Applications that allow students to attend a different school than their zoned one are reviewed each year on a first-come, first-served basis.

But families from Lucy Elementary, Frayser-Corning Elementary, Georgian Hills Elementary, Ida B. Wells Academy, and Chickasaw Middle only found out last week that their schools will close in June, leaving less than a week to fill out the transfer application before the original March 2 deadline. Priority applications are reviewed by the district first, maximizing a student’s chance of getting into the school of their choice before spots fill up.

Those closures are part of a larger district plan to shutter up to 15 schools in the next three years. How the district manages the impact to over 1,200 displaced students and around 57 displaced staff will likely set the model for those future closure decisions.

“We understand that transitions can raise questions, and our goal is to partner closely with families throughout this process,” MSCS said in its statement to Chalkbeat.

Most displaced students are being rezoned to attend a nearby MSCS school. But that’s raised safety concerns from some parents who don’t want their younger children put in the same building as older students, like K-8 or 6-12 schools. Others question whether the new schools will offer better academics or programming.

Erica Smith has two children who currently attend Ida B. Wells Academy. She praises the school for its small class sizes and individual attention – attributes MSCS leaders said won’t be exactly replicated in other district schools.

“The staff to student ratio as it is now, it’s just not sustainable nor is it cost effective,” Superintendent Roderick Richmond said during the closure vote last Tuesday.

Richmond said the district is exploring moving the Ida B. Wells program into Norris Achievement Academy, another alternative school further south.

But Smith said she’s never heard of that school, which only enrolls previously expelled students. Instead, she’s sending one of her kids to The Soulsville Charter School, a music-focused program in South Memphis; the other will be attending Rozelle Elementary, a magnet school for performing arts.

“I’m trying to put them somewhere where they’ll get the proper learning and education,” she said.

A quarter of Ida B. Wells students tested as proficient on last year’s state reading tests, and over 27% did the same for math. That’s higher than the district average. Rozelle, where Smith is sending her youngest child, surpassed the state average in reading but not math. Soulsville fell behind in both, with only a 13.8% proficiency rate on reading and 16.6% on math.

Smith said the school counselor at Ida B. Wells helped her and other parents fill out the transfer application quickly, so she already received those other school acceptances for her children. MSCS says families can apply to change schools up until the first week of classes in August. They get their final decisions back within four to six weeks.

“Families therefore have ample time to apply, and there is no immediate deadline concern at this time,” the district said.

Smith said she never received any communication from MSCS following Tuesday’s vote. But district leaders said they sent emails to both staff and parents last week.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Records offer a sneak peek at how Denver might repurpose some of its closed school buildings

Ideas submitted so far include an indoor-outdoor sports complex, new locations for charter schools, and apartments for teachers.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 3:25am UTC
Five Memphis schools will close this year. Where do their students go next?

The MSCS school board voted last week to shutter five schools by the end of this year. That leaves over 1,200 students to find a new place to go next fall, with the district extending its priority transfer deadline to accommodate last-minute changes.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | March 2
Judge rules against Detroit school district in lawsuit over tax revenue

The district wanted to use the operating millage to pay off capital and revolving fund debts ahead of schedule. The ruling will not allow it.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | March 2
Mayor Mamadani wants to change the job of parent coordinators. He could start with a raise and some respect.

The survey is in: Parent coordinators told us what they want the city to know about their jobs.

By 
Abigail Kramer
 | March 2
Newark school officials have a plan for a new school in the East Ward, and they want your input

Newark Public Schools is trying to address overcrowding but finding available land to do so is tricky. The district will hold a public hearing on its proposal in late March.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | March 2
Find out which Memphis school board candidates will be on your 2026 ballot

Two MSCS board races will be decided by the first ever partisan primary for the position on May 5. Seventeen candidates are vying for the four open spots.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | March 2