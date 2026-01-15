Parents at Ida B. Wells Academy said MSCS should have a policy preventing schools with high academic growth from being closed.

Memphis parents at Ida B. Wells Academy are questioning why district leaders would recommend closing a school that earned the highest possible state score for student growth last year.

The open-enrollment K-8 school in South Memphis is one of five the district is recommending for closure at the end of this school year. During the mandated community hearing Wednesday, parents said that Ida B. Wells’ academic growth and small class sizes should make it a model for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

But MSCS leaders say the school’s declining enrollment and high facilities costs make it unsuitable to keep open. Only 84 students attend Ida B. Wells this year, leaving over 400 available spots unfilled. And the building needs $5.8 million in repairs over the next decade.

“There is nothing about this that feels right,” said Michelle McKissack, the MSCS board member who represents Ida B. Wells Academy. “It’s the hardest thing that a board member has to do.”

MSCS board members are expected to vote on the five proposed closures in February. That decision is part of a larger plan from Interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond to shut down up to 15 schools by 2028 due to facilities costs and chronic underenrollment.

Ida B. Wells Academy earned the highest state score, a 5, on the 2024-25 Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, which measures for improvement in student academic performance. The school also slightly outperformed the district on state reading and math standardized tests, with 25% and 26.7% proficiency rates respectively

During Wednesday’s meeting, parents credited that success to the school’s dedicated teachers and small class sizes. Erica Smith has two children at Ida B. Wells, one of whom has a sleep condition.

“The teachers here are very good at helping her,” she told Chalkbeat. “She’s no longer behind.”

MSCS leaders said 21 teaching positions would be affected if Ida B. Wells is closed. Smith said she’s worried about transitioning to a bigger school, where teachers “might not know how to handle her [child’s] situation.”

Ida B. Wells is not a traditional neighborhood school; children apply to attend through the open enrollment process. That means displaced students would have the option to attend their zoned schools or choose another one.

“I heard many of you say you like the small environment here,” said MSCS Enrollment Advisor Stacey Davis. “We have many other schools that offer that small environment setting.”

But parents said Ida B. Wells is unlike any other school in its area. Some asked why MSCS doesn’t have a policy that prevents the highest-achieving schools from being recommended for closure.

“You’ve given us some more reasons and feedback that we can take back to the board to consider,” said Chief Academic Officer Angela Whitelaw. “Recommendations can change as we listen.”

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.