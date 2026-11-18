Memphis students earned the top academic growth score in reading for the 2024-25 school year. For 2025-26, most grades earned the lowest.

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For the first time in four years, Memphis schools received the lowest state rating for academic growth.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools earned a 1, district officials confirmed Wednesday, the lowest score on the Tennessee Value Added Assessment System, or TVAAS. New state data shows MSCS students fell significantly behind their peers during the 2025-2026 school year in expected improvement in reading, math, and social studies.

“MSCS is one of 53 school districts across Tennessee that received a Level 1 TVAAS rating this year,” said Bill White, MSCS’ research director, in an emailed statement Wednesday. “Our focus remains on helping students make stronger, more consistent progress across grades and subjects.”

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MSCS officials did not give any insight on why TVAAS scores plummeted so much this year.

TVAAS is different from state proficiency data. It measures year-over-year academic growth and compares that figure to student performance in districts statewide. Scores range from 1 to 5, with 3 meaning students improved as much as the state expected compared to last year and 5 meaning they exceeded expectations.

Since the 2021-22 school year, MSCS has earned a 5 overall on the state’s growth scale, a feat often cited by district leaders as a rebuttal against the looming state takeover. Tennessee Republicans passed a law to create a politically appointed board of managers to control MSCS this spring, arguing it will help correct what they say has been years of academic underperformance on state tests.

While Memphis students continue to steadily improve on standardized reading tests, and more Memphis students are graduating than in the past five years, Memphis still falls far behind state averages on academic achievement. Last year, the district saw dips in math proficiency for most elementary and middle school students.

The state takeover of MSCS is paused until at least Dec. 2, but the nine-member oversight board that could usher in new leadership and academic changes is continuing to meet.

In the board’s first full meeting in months yesterday, former Superintendent and current oversight board member Dorsey Hopson called the TVAAS data “sobering.”

“And I would argue that a lot of it is a result of not making sure that we have a high-performing teacher in every classroom,” he said.

For the past two years, MSCS third graders have fallen behind expected state growth on math and literacy. State law requires school districts to offer significant intervention for third graders who underperform on standardized reading tests, which could include repeating the school year.

MSCS students in grades 4-8 earned top marks for growth in reading in 2024. Those scores became more mixed in 2025, and fell even further last school year, with most grades earning a 1 score on TVAAS. Five out of the six elementary and middle school grades tested earned 1s on math growth this year, compared to only two last school year.

MSCS significantly improved in science growth rates this year according to the TVAAS scale, earning the top score for every grade except sixth. High school biology students also outpaced state growth.

And there are some bright spots in the reading and math data: Fifth graders outpaced state growth in literacy, and high schoolers did the same in algebra and geometry. Plus, Memphis students went from falling behind in social studies growth last year to earning the top TVAAS mark.

“Our academic data tell a story, and that story has several chapters,” said Chief of Academics Angela Whitelaw in an emailed statement. “Graduation is one, achievement is another, and growth is another; we have to read the entire book to understand the full story.”

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.