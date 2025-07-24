Chicago Public Schools will tweak arrival and dismissal times at 22 schools to accommodate bus routes. Pictured: A school bus passes by Haugan Elementary School on a Monday morning.

Chicago Public Schools will tweak arrival and dismissal times at 22 schools this fall in order to address ongoing challenges with providing students with busing.

Arrival and dismissal times will be pushed back by 15-30 minutes at nearly all of the schools and families and staff at each school were notified of the changes last week, said CPS spokesperson Evan Moore.

District officials did not provide exact bell schedules for each school.

Schools with new arrival and dismissal times Cameron Magnet School of the Arts Chicago Mosaic School Richard Edwards Dual Language Fine & Performing Arts IB School Dawes Elementary School Fort Dearborn Elementary School Robert Fulton Elementary School Gale Elementary Community Academy Frank Gillespie Technology Magnet Cluster School Irene C. Hernández Middle School for the Advancement of the Sciences Jahn School of Fine Arts Jordan Community Elementary School Lara Academy Marquette School of Excellence Mozart Elementary School Henry H. Nash Elementary School of Fine & Performing Arts Ferdinand Peck Elementary STEM School Helen C. Peirce School of International Studies Philip Rogers Fine Arts School Sadlowski Elementary School James Shields Elementary School John Smyth J Elementary School James Wadsworth STEM Elementary School

The time changes are due to a bus driver shortage, according to district officials. They’ve cited a driver shortage in recent years as a factor in why CPS hasn’t been able to provide transportation to general education students. Interim CPS CEO Macquline King said the changes are helping the district “address both our transportation crisis” and its financial challenges. The district is facing a $734 million deficit.

“Regardless of the systemwide benefits, I know this is disruptive” for parents, King said during a Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

The district had suspended transportation for general education students in 2023. That change also came after the state placed CPS on a corrective action plan for exceedingly long bus rides for thousands of students with disabilities. The district has since been taken off that plan.

As it has been in recent years, transportation will be prioritized for students with disabilities, who are legally entitled to transportation if it is included in their Individualized Education Program, and those who are homeless and approved for yellow bus service. CPS officials say about 17,000 students, or 5% of all CPS students, are legally eligible for bus transportation.

King said the district will also again have hub stops this school year, where a group of selective enrollment and magnet schools serve as central pickup and drop off points for general education students. CPS provided busing to 700 general education students using hub stops last school year, and provided bus transportation to 15,790 students by the end of last school year, or 92% of kids who were eligible for transportation.

The district did not say how many students will be eligible to use the hub stops this upcoming school year or exactly when the program will start, except that it will be “later this year.” Families whose students participated last year have been notified that the program is continuing and will be contacted again when the district restarts it.

The hub stops will be at the same locations as last school year.

Hub stop locations Beasley Academic Center John C. Coonley Elementary School Leif Ericson Scholastic Academy Horace Greeley Elementary School Hawthorne Scholastic Academy Inter-American Magnet School Kenwood Academy High School LaSalle Language Academy Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy Morton School of Excellence Murray Language Academy Pershing Magnet School Poe Classical School, A. N. Pritzker School Pulaski International School of Chicago Sabin Dual Language Magnet School Mark T. Skinner West Elementary School Suder Montessori Magnet School

The district’s Office of Student Transportation had a roughly $140 million budget last school year, slightly lower than the previous year, according to budget records.

Reema Amin is a reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.