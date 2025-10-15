William H. Prescott Elementary School is the only Chicago public school to be honored with the new Illinois Governor's Blue Ribbon Schools award. The state is launching an initiative to replace the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program after the Trump administration canceled it.

Illinois is awarding blue ribbons to 28 public and private schools despite a decision by the Trump administration to cancel the long-standing program recognizing high-performing schools.

2025 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools Public schools: Bourbonnais – Liberty Intermediate School, Bourbonnais SD 53

Burr Ridge – Pleasantdale Middle School, Pleasantdale SD 107

Chicago – Prescott Elementary School, Chicago Public Schools 299

Clarendon Hills – Clarendon Hills Middle School, Hinsdale CCSD 181

Clarendon Hills – Walker Elementary School, Hinsdale CCSD 181

Frankfort - Lincoln-Way East High School, Lincoln Way CHSD 210

Hickory Hills – Glen Oaks Elementary School, North Palos SD 117

La Grange Highlands – Highlands Elementary School, LaGrange Highlands SD 106

La Grange – Lyons Township High School, Lyons Township HSD 204

Lake Zurich – Sarah Adams Elementary School, Lake Zurich CUSD 95

Lisle – Kennedy Junior High School, Naperville CUSD 203

Mascoutah – Mascoutah Middle School, Mascoutah CUD 19

Northfield – Sunset Ridge Elementary School, Sunset Ridge SD 29

Palatine – William Fremd High School, Township HSD 211

Warren – Warren Elementary School, Warren CUSD 205 Private schools: Barrington – St. Anne School

Chicago – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy

Chicago – St. Matthias School

Chicago – St. Therese Chinese Catholic School

Elmhurst – Timothy Christian P-8

Evanston – The Academy at Saint Joan of Arc

Lake Forest – Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart

Northbrook – St. Norbert School

Oak Park - Ascension Catholic School​

Oak Park – St. Giles School

West Chicago – Wheaton Academy

Western Springs – St. John of the Cross Parish School

Wilmette – Regina Dominican High School​​​

The newly-launched Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognized schools that went through the application process for the U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program before it was abruptly canceled in late August.

Prescott Elementary in Roscoe Village is the only public school in Chicago to earn recognition. It was named a National Blue Ribbon school in 2019. Three private elementary schools — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy, St. Matthias School, and St. Therese Chinese Catholic School — also received the honors.

Illinois follows several other states, including Connecticut, Maryland, Nebraska, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Wyoming, launching local versions of the national Blue Ribbon program, which was created in 1982 under then-President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Erin Roche, the principal of Prescott, said the school was preparing to do a celebration with the students when he heard the National Blue Ribbon program was cut in late August.

He said although it’s unfortunate the national program ended, it’s “very, very impressive” Illinois is continuing to honor high-performing schools. At Prescott, Roche said the school prioritizes “old-fashioned good teaching and learning” and puts students at the center of its work.

“We want them to be strong readers and curious about math and science,” Roche said. “We also want them to be good friends and know right from wrong, and know how to solve social problems and be introspective as well as contribute to community.”

William H. Prescott Elementary School won a National Blue Ribbon in 2019 and was set to be honored again this year before the Trump administration canceled the program. Now, Illinois is launching a Governor's Blue Ribbon Schools Program. (Becky Vevea / Chalkbeat)

Under the National Blue Ribbon program, schools could be recognized for overall high academic achievement or for success closing performance gaps between different groups of students. Winning a blue ribbon from the federal government did not come with any financial rewards, but did bring positive attention to schools, helping them attract families, recruit teachers, and sometimes boost private fundraising.

In eliminating the program, federal officials said states should continue the program and would have flexibility to determine criteria for selection.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office said in a press release that the 2025 recipients had already been selected by the U.S. Department of Education before the program ended.

Going forward, the Illinois State Board of Education, which in the past nominated schools for the national program, will manage the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools application process.

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.