State GovernmentTrump Administration

Illinois launches its own Blue Ribbon Schools program after feds cut long-standing initiative

By 
Becky Vevea
 | October 15, 2025, 6:05pm UTC
A photograph of a large colorful sign on a black metal fence that reads "Prescott" on a sunny day outside.
William H. Prescott Elementary School is the only Chicago public school to be honored with the new Illinois Governor's Blue Ribbon Schools award. The state is launching an initiative to replace the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program after the Trump administration canceled it. (Becky Vevea / Chalkbeat)

Illinois is awarding blue ribbons to 28 public and private schools despite a decision by the Trump administration to cancel the long-standing program recognizing high-performing schools.

2025 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools

Public schools:

  • Bourbonnais – Liberty Intermediate School, Bourbonnais SD 53
  • Burr Ridge – Pleasantdale Middle School, Pleasantdale SD 107
  • Chicago – Prescott Elementary School, Chicago Public Schools 299
  • Clarendon Hills – Clarendon Hills Middle School, Hinsdale CCSD 181
  • Clarendon Hills – Walker Elementary School, Hinsdale CCSD 181
  • Frankfort - Lincoln-Way East High School, Lincoln Way CHSD 210
  • Hickory Hills – Glen Oaks Elementary School, North Palos SD 117
  • La Grange Highlands – Highlands Elementary School, LaGrange Highlands SD 106
  • La Grange – Lyons Township High School, Lyons Township HSD 204
  • Lake Zurich – Sarah Adams Elementary School, Lake Zurich CUSD 95
  • Lisle – Kennedy Junior High School, Naperville CUSD 203
  • Mascoutah – Mascoutah Middle School, Mascoutah CUD 19
  • Northfield – Sunset Ridge Elementary School, Sunset Ridge SD 29
  • Palatine – William Fremd High School, Township HSD 211
  • Warren – Warren Elementary School, Warren CUSD 205

Private schools:

  • Barrington – St. Anne School
  • Chicago – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy
  • Chicago – St. Matthias School
  • Chicago – St. Therese Chinese Catholic School
  • Elmhurst – Timothy Christian P-8
  • Evanston – The Academy at Saint Joan of Arc
  • Lake Forest – Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart
  • Northbrook – St. Norbert School
  • Oak Park - Ascension Catholic School​
  • Oak Park – St. Giles School
  • West Chicago – Wheaton Academy
  • Western Springs – St. John of the Cross Parish School
  • Wilmette – Regina Dominican High School​​​

The newly-launched Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognized schools that went through the application process for the U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program before it was abruptly canceled in late August.

Prescott Elementary in Roscoe Village is the only public school in Chicago to earn recognition. It was named a National Blue Ribbon school in 2019. Three private elementary schools — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy, St. Matthias School, and St. Therese Chinese Catholic School — also received the honors.

Illinois follows several other states, including Connecticut, Maryland, Nebraska, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Wyoming, launching local versions of the national Blue Ribbon program, which was created in 1982 under then-President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Erin Roche, the principal of Prescott, said the school was preparing to do a celebration with the students when he heard the National Blue Ribbon program was cut in late August.

He said although it’s unfortunate the national program ended, it’s “very, very impressive” Illinois is continuing to honor high-performing schools. At Prescott, Roche said the school prioritizes “old-fashioned good teaching and learning” and puts students at the center of its work.

“We want them to be strong readers and curious about math and science,” Roche said. “We also want them to be good friends and know right from wrong, and know how to solve social problems and be introspective as well as contribute to community.”

A photograph of a blue banner on a light post with trees in the background.
William H. Prescott Elementary School won a National Blue Ribbon in 2019 and was set to be honored again this year before the Trump administration canceled the program. Now, Illinois is launching a Governor's Blue Ribbon Schools Program. (Becky Vevea / Chalkbeat)

Under the National Blue Ribbon program, schools could be recognized for overall high academic achievement or for success closing performance gaps between different groups of students. Winning a blue ribbon from the federal government did not come with any financial rewards, but did bring positive attention to schools, helping them attract families, recruit teachers, and sometimes boost private fundraising.

In eliminating the program, federal officials said states should continue the program and would have flexibility to determine criteria for selection.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s office said in a press release that the 2025 recipients had already been selected by the U.S. Department of Education before the program ended.

Going forward, the Illinois State Board of Education, which in the past nominated schools for the national program, will manage the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools application process.

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.

