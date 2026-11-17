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Chicago Public Schools and its principals union have reached a tentative deal on a historic three-year contract that would be the first comprehensive union contract for public school principals in Illinois.

The district and union signed an interim deal last fall that gave school leaders raises and included protections against harassment and more due process for those facing discipline. But they continued to bargain on a range of issues. After roughly two years of negotiations, the union’s principal and assistant principal members are voting this week to ratify the full contract. The agreement also needs approval from the school board, likely at its December meeting.

The union and district said in a joint statement that the deal reached last week would grant school leaders 3% cost-of-living raises each year through 2028-2029 and strengthen protections against harassment and threats. The agreement would require the district to help develop a safety plan when a school leader requests one. It would also boost due process protections for principals and preserve their authority to make staffing, hiring, and instructional decisions on their campuses, the union and district said.

“It was a two-year process and a 10-year fight,” said CPAA President Kia Banks in an interview with Chalkbeat, referring to the inception of efforts to unionize principals. “Through this process, we got to educate management on the gap that exists sometimes between vision and the reality in our schools.”

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Illinois lawmakers passed legislation in 2023 that allowed the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association to unionize the district’s school leaders for the first time but prohibited them from going on strike. The union officially formed later that year and has been negotiating with the district since spring 2024, though contentious bargaining with the Chicago Teachers Union put the principals union contract on the back burner for an extended period.

CPAA represents about 1,175 CPS principals and assistant principals. On average, principals in CPS make about $171,000 and assistant principals make $135,000 a year, based on CPS staffing data as of June.

The contract could help restore some assistant principal positions, according to the statement. The district cut funding for these roles at schools with fewer than 250 students last spring amid growing fiscal pressures and budget deficits. Most affected schools staffed these positions with discretionary dollars, but the union strongly opposed the cuts and decried excluding prekindergarten students when determining whether to fund an assistant principal.

Under the proposed contract, the district could fund these positions for schools with more than 200 students, with pre-K enrollment factored into budget allocations — pending input from a new committee on small school staffing.

“We still maintain that we need an AP in every building,” Banks said. “Schools should not have to use their discretionary dollars to pay for essential staff.”

The annual cost-of-living increases in the new tentative agreement would be in addition to step increases that reward experience in the district. The new salary schedule addresses an issue the union has long criticized: Because assistant principals work over the summer, they can sometimes make less per hour than veteran teachers they supervise. The contract would also offer a $6,000 retention incentive to principals who stay at the same school.

The fall 2025 agreement included a retroactive 4% cost-of-living increase for the 2024-25 school year and another 4% raise for 2025-26.

“Our principals and assistant principals are the steady anchors of our school communities, guiding our students and families every day with unwavering dedication,” said CPS Superintendent Macquline King, a former CPS principal, in a statement. “This tentative agreement is a historic milestone and vital step forward in honoring and supporting the leaders who make a lasting impact in our schools.”

Mila Koumpilova is Chalkbeat Chicago’s senior reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Mila at mkoumpilova@chalkbeat.org.