Free haircuts, vaccines, supplies, and more: Here’s where you can get back-to-school services for the 2025 school year

Cities, districts, and other organizations in the Denver area are hosting events with free resources to help families get ready for back-to-school.

It will soon be the first day of school in Colorado. If you need back-to-school supplies, vaccinations, or even a fresh haircut, here’s where to get them for free.

Free supplies in the Denver metro area

Douglas County Schools Free Backpacks and Supplies

These events are for Douglas County School families only. Douglas County School’s Lend a Hand Foundation is giving away free school supplies and backpacks at three locations. Families must register to receive supplies.

Tuesday, July 29, 4-6 p.m.

Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd., Highlands Ranch

Saturday, Aug. 2, 9-11 a.m.

Pine Lane Elementary, 6485 Ponderosa Dr., Parker. This is a drive-thru event.

Thursday, Aug. 7, 5- 7 p.m.

Southridge Elementary, 1100 South St., Castle Rock. This is a drive-thru event.

Denver’s Back To School Fest — City and County of Denver

Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

National Western Center, 4797 National Western Dr., Denver

Put on as a part of Denver Days, Denver’s Back to School Fest will include free school supplies, vaccines, and haircuts. There will also be games and entertainment.

Back to School Kickoff — Aurora Public Schools

Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E Alameda Ave., Aurora

This event is for Aurora Public Schools families only. APS is kicking off the new school year with free backpacks, supplies, and immunizations at an event with food and entertainment. Parents can also register students for school and meet APS staff.

Packz 4 Kidz Denver - Kenzi’s Causes

Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or when out of backpacks

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Kenzi’s Causes is giving away free backpacks filled with supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. Children are encouraged to choose their own backpack, and families who receive a backpack will be asked to complete a survey.

Back to School Bash — Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Saturday, Aug. 2, 8:30 -11 a.m.

Five Star Stadium, 9351 Washington St., Thornton

This event is for Adams 12 Five Star School families only. The back-to-school bash includes community resources and free backpacks and school supplies for students enrolled in the district.

Adams 14 School District Resource Fair

Sunday Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

This event is for Adams 14 School District families only. The district is hosting a fair with community resources and will be giving out free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and other essential items. There will also be on-site enrollment help, complimentary food, and a kids zone with activities.

Back to School Event — City of Thornton

Saturday, Aug. 9, 9-11 a.m.

Community Connections, 9471 Dorothy Blvd., Thornton

The City of Thornton is giving out backpacks with school supplies to K-12 students while supplies last.

Brains Over Bullets Peace Jam and Supply Giveaway

Saturday, Aug.9, 1 p.m.

12000 E 47th Ave., Denver

The Struggle of Love Foundation is giving away backpacks and school supplies at its annual Peace Jam and Supply Giveaway. There will also be food, entertainment, and local vendors.

Denver Police Department, Denver Police Foundation, and Kroenke Sports Foundation School Supply Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 9

The Denver Police Department and Kroenke Sports Charities are offering free backpacks with school supplies at six locations while supplies last.

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Colfax Elementary School, 1526 Tennyson St., Denver

9 a.m.-1 p.m.Skyland Park, 3380 Holly St., Denver

10 a.m.-12 p.m. McMeen Elementary, 1000 S Holly St., Denver

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Lighthouse Church, 5555 W Evans Ave., Denver

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln Tech, 11194 E 45th Ave., Denver

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sonny Lawson Park, 2301 Welton St., Denver

Back to Class Bash — Denver Public Schools Foundation

Saturday, Aug. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln High School, 2285 S Federal Blvd, Denver

Free event with school supplies and other resources.

Back-to-School Breakfast and Backpack Giveaway — Westminster Public Schools

Saturday, Aug.9, 8-10 a.m.

Westminster High School, 6933 N Raleigh St, Westminster

This event is for Westminster Public School families only. Westminster Public Schools is offering free school supplies and breakfast while also helping students connect with classmates and teachers for the upcoming school year.