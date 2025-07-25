Free haircuts, vaccines, supplies, and more: Here’s where you can get back-to-school services for the 2025 school year

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.
It will soon be the first day of school in Colorado. If you need back-to-school supplies, vaccinations, or even a fresh haircut, here’s where to get them for free.
If you know of any other back-to-school events in the Denver metro area that we missed, email community@chalkbeat.org so we can add them to this list.
Free supplies in the Denver metro area
Douglas County Schools Free Backpacks and Supplies
These events are for Douglas County School families only. Douglas County School’s Lend a Hand Foundation is giving away free school supplies and backpacks at three locations. Families must register to receive supplies.
Tuesday, July 29, 4-6 p.m.
Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd., Highlands Ranch
Saturday, Aug. 2, 9-11 a.m.
Pine Lane Elementary, 6485 Ponderosa Dr., Parker. This is a drive-thru event.
Thursday, Aug. 7, 5- 7 p.m.
Southridge Elementary, 1100 South St., Castle Rock. This is a drive-thru event.
Denver’s Back To School Fest — City and County of Denver
Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
National Western Center, 4797 National Western Dr., Denver
Put on as a part of Denver Days, Denver’s Back to School Fest will include free school supplies, vaccines, and haircuts. There will also be games and entertainment.
Back to School Kickoff — Aurora Public Schools
Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E Alameda Ave., Aurora
This event is for Aurora Public Schools families only. APS is kicking off the new school year with free backpacks, supplies, and immunizations at an event with food and entertainment. Parents can also register students for school and meet APS staff.
Packz 4 Kidz Denver - Kenzi’s Causes
Saturday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or when out of backpacks
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver
Kenzi’s Causes is giving away free backpacks filled with supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. Children are encouraged to choose their own backpack, and families who receive a backpack will be asked to complete a survey.
Back to School Bash — Adams 12 Five Star Schools
Saturday, Aug. 2, 8:30 -11 a.m.
Five Star Stadium, 9351 Washington St., Thornton
This event is for Adams 12 Five Star School families only. The back-to-school bash includes community resources and free backpacks and school supplies for students enrolled in the district.
Adams 14 School District Resource Fair
Sunday Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City
This event is for Adams 14 School District families only. The district is hosting a fair with community resources and will be giving out free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and other essential items. There will also be on-site enrollment help, complimentary food, and a kids zone with activities.
Back to School Event — City of Thornton
Saturday, Aug. 9, 9-11 a.m.
Community Connections, 9471 Dorothy Blvd., Thornton
The City of Thornton is giving out backpacks with school supplies to K-12 students while supplies last.
Brains Over Bullets Peace Jam and Supply Giveaway
Saturday, Aug.9, 1 p.m.
12000 E 47th Ave., Denver
The Struggle of Love Foundation is giving away backpacks and school supplies at its annual Peace Jam and Supply Giveaway. There will also be food, entertainment, and local vendors.
Denver Police Department, Denver Police Foundation, and Kroenke Sports Foundation School Supply Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 9
The Denver Police Department and Kroenke Sports Charities are offering free backpacks with school supplies at six locations while supplies last.
- 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Colfax Elementary School, 1526 Tennyson St., Denver
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Skyland Park, 3380 Holly St., Denver
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m. McMeen Elementary, 1000 S Holly St., Denver
- 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Lighthouse Church, 5555 W Evans Ave., Denver
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln Tech, 11194 E 45th Ave., Denver
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sonny Lawson Park, 2301 Welton St., Denver
Back to Class Bash — Denver Public Schools Foundation
Saturday, Aug. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln High School, 2285 S Federal Blvd, Denver
Free event with school supplies and other resources.
Back-to-School Breakfast and Backpack Giveaway — Westminster Public Schools
Saturday, Aug.9, 8-10 a.m.
Westminster High School, 6933 N Raleigh St, Westminster
This event is for Westminster Public School families only. Westminster Public Schools is offering free school supplies and breakfast while also helping students connect with classmates and teachers for the upcoming school year.