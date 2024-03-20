DPSCD Superintendent Vitti’s contract extended until 2028

Detroit Public School Community District Superintendent Nicolai Vitti, whose contract was extended Tuesday, poses for a portrait at Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary-Middle School on the first day of school on Aug. 28, 2023, in Detroit.

The Detroit school board voted Tuesday to extend Superintendent Nikolai Vitti’s contract until 2028, cementing him as one of the longest serving superintendents in the district’s history.

Vitti was hired in 2017 for a five-year term, and his contract was set to expire in 2025 after the board extended it in 2020. Six of the seven board members approved the new extension. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo was the lone dissenting vote.

“I just think the timing is wrong,” Gay-Dagnogo said, noting that the district must address some culture and climate issues in the district. Gay-Dagnogo also pointed to November’s school board election, in which three seats are on the ballot. She said the board should wait until it is clear who will run for reelection and until new members are elected.

“I have a problem voting on this. I understand stabilizing the district, keeping the district with the proper leadership. I just think timing is the issue,” she said.

There was no other discussion, aside from board chair Angelique Peterson-Mayberry telling Gay-Dagnogo that her feedback was “duly noted.”

The vote followed a two-hour closed session that riled some in the audience who had to wait until after the session to speak during the public comment period.

Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins, the president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, said the board’s decision to move the closed session ahead of public comment “discourages our participation and minimizes our voices.”

“You attempt to vote to adjust your agenda so you can get done early at our expense and then vote to extend the superintendent’s contract well before its expiration date,” said Wilson-Lumpkins, who added that it “is parallel to all the shenanigans we encounter at the negotiating table and in many of our schools. We do not have confidence in you.”

Vitti currently earns a base salary of $354,973. The contract amendment the board approved Tuesday calls for him to receive a salary increase based on the percentage of teacher union pay increases. The district is in negotiations with the union, which is in the final year of its contract.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.