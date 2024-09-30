Detroit Public Schools Community DistrictMichigan education policy

Here’s where candidates for the Detroit school board stand on the issues

By 
Lori Higgins
 | September 30, 2024, 11:00am UTC
Five students walk in a line along a row of lockers in a school hallway.
Chalkbeat Detroit's voter guide includes bios and responses to questions from candidates running for three seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. (Anthony Lanzilote for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

Nearly two dozen people are running for three seats on the Detroit school board during a pivotal time for the school district.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is struggling with high rates of chronic absenteeism among students, low academic achievement, enrollment declines, and issues of climate and culture within school buildings.

The 16 candidates who answered questions for Chalkbeat Detroit’s voter guide have plenty of ideas for addressing these issues and more.

There will be 22 candidates on the ballot. One of the candidates, Jason Malone, said he is not running due to an injury. Only one of the three incumbents, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, is seeking re-election. That means there will be two new faces on the board, as members Misha Stallworth and Sonya Mays have opted not to seek re-election.

The new faces could change the makeup of the board, particularly if they are candidates who are at odds with the priorities of current board members and Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, who received a contract extension earlier this year.

Below, you’ll find candidate bios and their answers to some critical questions about the district. For information about voting, including early voting and absentee voting, go here.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Quesadillas, fajitas, tacos: Parents helped Jeffco create 15 new recipes the district is trying this year

The Jeffco district is tracking costs this year to determine if the meals may be able to go to more schools.

By 
Yesenia Robles
 | Today, 1:14am UTC
Las escuelas de Jeffco buscan incorporar más diversidad en las comidas escolares

A lo largo de este año escolar, tres escuelas de Edgewater en Jeffco llevarán a cabo una prueba a través de la implementación de nuevas opciones en el menú.

By 
Yesenia Robles
 | Today, 1:14am UTC
School bus camera company run by ex-Eric Adams aide gets NYC pilot program

BusPatrol, run by the former chief of staff to New York City Deputy Mayor Phil Banks, was one of two companies chosen to pilot school bus cameras.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | September 30
Food for thought: Museum exhibit highlights Philly’s crucial role in the history of school lunch

The exhibit at the Science History Institute showcases the role of women in pioneering in promoting healthier nutrition for children.

By 
Dale Mezzacappa
 | September 30
Denver ha establecido metas para los estudiantes latinos enfocándose en la lectura, el bienestar y clases más especializadas.

Las Escuelas Públicas de Denver están actuando en respuesta al informe “La Raza.” El distrito se concentrará en una de las cinco metas establecidas que destaca “graves desventajas” para el éxito de los estudiantes y los empleados latinos.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | September 30
Chromebooks have become classroom staples. That’s a good thing — and a problem.

As a digital native, I worry about my students’ screen time — and my own.

By 
Skyler Graham
 | September 30