Here’s what DPSCD candidates would prioritize if elected

Here are some of the candidates for the Detroit school board. From left to right, starting at the top row, Christopher Blair Johnson, Tabrian Chas Joe, Toson Knight, Aliya Moore and Eugene Lewis. Left to right middle row, Benjamin Royal, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Sherisse M. Butler, Richard C. Clement and Nicole Conaway. Left to right on the bottom row, Boyd White III, Jennifer Nixon, Jeremiah Steen and Monique Bryant.

Chronic absenteeism is a pervasive problem in the Detroit school district, but it made the top of the priority list for just a few of the candidates running for one of three seats in Tuesday’s election.

Instead, issues related to academic performance, community engagement, and transparency were the most common priorities candidates said they would address if elected to the board.

Meanwhile, some of the candidate priorities were issues that weren’t shared by others, such as one candidate who would advocate for mandatory swimming lessons for district students, and another who said reestablishing COVID protocols is a top issue. A third candidate advocated for firing Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.

Most of the candidates answered a question in Chalkbeat’s voter guide about which three issues would be their biggest priorities if they are among the top three vote getters. Interestingly, many of them seem aligned with the district’s existing priorities of improving academic performance, reducing chronic absenteeism, and improving connections in the community.

Sixteen of the 22 candidates whose names will appear on the ballot responded to a questionnaire sent in September. Their responses, as well as biographical information, are included in the voter guide. Though 22 names will appear on the ballot, one of them, Jason Malone, has said he isn’t running because of an injury. A handful of candidates have not responded to Chalkbeat messages and don’t appear to be campaigning heavily.

The election is a pivotal one for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Only one incumbent, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, is running to retain her seat. Sonya Mays and Misha Stallworth West, whose terms are also ending, opted not to run for reelection. Two new members joining the board could challenge Vitti’s vision for turning around the district. He currently has strong support from the board and has worked closely with it to develop a strategic plan for the district.

Here’s a closer look at what candidates had to say about their priorities.

Chronic absenteeism important for some, but not all

Four candidates — Toson Knight, Ida Short, Ken Snapp, and Boyd White — cited chronic absenteeism as a priority.

The district has struggled with high rates of absenteeism for years, and the rates soared during the pandemic. The last two years have seen improvement, but nearly 66% of students are still considered chronically absent. That means they’ve missed 18 or more days of the school year.

Student absences are having an outsized impact on the district’s efforts to improve academic achievement. Though students have improved on the state M-STEP exam in the last few years, overall achievement remains well below state averages. Vitti has consistently shared data showing that students who attend school regularly perform much better on standardized tests.

Knight and White said they would work to remove barriers to regular attendance such as transportation, safety, poor facilities, and non-engaging classroom experiences. Knight, founder of the Caught Up mentoring program who is currently division director for prevention and diversion for Wayne County, said he would work with community organizations. White, an attorney, said he would include the city government in those efforts.

Snapp, a business owner and special education case manager, said he would advocate for stronger support systems for students and families, advanced attendance tracking, and partnering with community organizations.

Improving academic performance and curriculum is a top issue

Christopher Johnson, president of the Bagley Community Council, said he would enhance academic programs, curriculum development, and teaching strategies “to ensure that all students receive a high-quality education that prepares them for future success.”

Gay-Dagnogo said “literacy is critical, and as a former educator, I am committed to making sure we make even greater investments in early childhood and after-school programs with fidelity.”

Addressing the needs of students with disabilities and English language learners was high on the list for Sherisse Butler, executive director of City Year Detroit.

Meanwhile, some specific curriculum issues were on the minds of some candidates. Jennifer Nixon, a Delta Dental of Michigan employee, wants to see the curriculum adjusted to require financial literacy as a graduation requirement. Victor Gibson, a retired DPSCD educator, wants to advocate for a more culturally relevant curriculum.

Community engagement, engaging students and families, and transparency

A number of the priorities could be summed up as better communication with various stakeholders as well as more transparency.

Aliya Moore, a parent who is self-employed, and Monique Bryant, a parent who runs a nonprofit, want more financial transparency.

White and Tabrian Joe, a mail carrier, want the board to lobby state lawmakers to reform the way schools across Michigan are funded and specifically to “put more resources into our schools,” Joe said.

Other issues at the top of the mind of some candidates

Here are priorities for some candidates:

Nicole Conaway, a longtime district teacher who was fired earlier this year for refusing to teach in person, was the only candidate to push for the firing of Vitti. She also wants to advocate for the board to not “rubber stamp” the superintendent’s proposals.

Jeremiah Steen, executive director of the Steen Foundation, will push to make it easier and less costly for nonprofit organizations to provide after-school programs in district schools.

Benjamin Royal, a former DPSCD teacher, said his priorities include implementing a desegregation plan as well as creating policies that protect the free speech rights of staff and students.

And Richard Clement, a computer systems expert, wants to see district programs in aviation expanded for pilots and firefighters and would push to require swimming lessons for students.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief at Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.