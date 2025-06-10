Who will be the state’s next education leader? Answer could come by early September

Michigan's State Board of Education, shown here during a February meeting, are in the middle of a search for a replacement for State Superintendent Michael Rice, who is retiring Oct. 3.

The State Board of Education could select Michigan’s next top education leader by Sept. 4, seeking input from the public on the qualifications that person should have.

Representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates, the search firm the board hired to assist in conducting the search, presented the timeline to the board during a meeting Tuesday. The firm was hired after State Superintendent Michael Rice announced earlier this year that he is retiring Oct. 3.

Mike Richie, a vice president at the Arlington Heights, Illinois, search firm, said during the meeting Tuesday that the next superintendent is expected to begin the job Oct. 4.

The search for the next superintendent comes at a time of increased focus on the state’s mixed education record. While graduation rates are at their highest levels in 16 years, performance on a rigorous national exam showed Michigan students aren’t making progress. Just last week, Rice and Pamela Pugh, the president of the state board, faced criticism from Republicans on the House Oversight Committee because of low literacy rates in the state.

Pugh, in a statement sent Tuesday during the board meeting, said the board “is committed to finding a new state superintendent who will be dedicated to continuing the progress we have made on behalf of Michigan school children under Dr. Rice’s tenure.”

Here are the key dates Ritchie outlined in the search timeline:

June 11-July 20: Aggressive recruiting of candidates will take place.

June 12-18: The search firm will conduct interviews with each of the eight members of the State Board of Education. The interviews will help the search firm develop the job posting and advertisements for the position.

June 25: The state superintendent position posting will go live.

June 23-July 3: The search firm will conduct interviews, focus groups, and forums with key individuals and organizations. Board members will help to determine who that outreach should include. An online survey would also be available for anyone to share feedback.

Aug. 12: The search firm will present the board, during its monthly meeting, with a slate of “tier one candidates” it considers the best fit for the job. The board will choose, from among that slate and/or from among the rest of the applicants, and those will be invited to interview with the board.

Aug. 13-15: The search firm will provide the board with some interview questions.

Aug. 18-20. The board would conduct interviews with the semifinalists Aug. 18 and 19. On Aug. 20, the board would whittle the list of semifinalists down to two to three finalists.

Aug. 25-26: The board would conduct interviews with the finalists.

Sept. 5: The board would select from the finalists.

Oct. 4: The next state superintendent would begin the job.

The outreach to the community is a key part of the search process, because it will help shape the questions the board will ask candidates and provide insight into the kind of candidate the public wants to see in the position.

The board brainstormed groups the search firm should reach out to for interviews or focus groups. Among those cited were groups that represent the interests of teachers, superintendents, and principals; student and parent groups; organizations that fight for equitable funding for schools; advocates for students with disabilities; and groups that advocate for transparency.

Board member Nikki Snyder, a Republican from Goodrich, said the list should also include literacy experts.

“You might even need to go outside of Michigan to seek the curriculum changes that have been made nationwide in states that are making major strides in literacy,” Snyder said.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.