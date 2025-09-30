Free school meals will be limited beginning Wednesday in some Michigan schools

Some Michigan schools began notifying parents that their children may need to pay for school meals beginning Wednesday.

Some parents of Michigan public school students will have to start paying for student breakfast and lunch on Wednesday as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers continue to negotiate a state budget.

Because the budget is not yet done, “school meals will no longer be free for all students starting tomorrow,” Bloomfield Hills Schools told parents in a Tuesday afternoon email.

The message came shortly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told state employees they will be paid and the government will continue to run Wednesday even if officials miss a midnight deadline to pass a state budget.

While a temporary spending bill could potentially help keep state government open, school officials said Tuesday they do not yet have any certainty how that process might affect them.

Without a finalized budget, Midland Public Schools will continue to offer free breakfast for all students but will start charging students who do not qualify for free lunches through federal programs, said Katie Guyer, director of communications and community relations.

Guyer said two of the six elementary schools in the district will continue to offer free school meals because of eligibility for a federal program. The district announced possible changes to the meal program in early August.

In the absence of a state budget that funds the program, it’s up to individual districts if they want to use other funds to pay for the cost of meals.

RJ Webber, superintendent of Northville Public Schools, said his district will pay for school meals for all students for a month even if there is no state budget. It’s estimated that will cost the district $400,000.

Webber said his district has a healthy amount in savings, and his “heart breaks” for districts that have to ask parents to start paying for meals.

‘No right or wrong answer’ for Michigan schools

Whitmer has championed the universal free meal program, which removed income restrictions and cost the state $200 million last year. But some conservatives have questioned free meals for affluent families.

It’s not yet clear if the state budget for next fiscal year — which starts Wednesday — will include continued funding for the meals.

Whitmer “wants to continue this program and is working with the Legislature to finalize the budget over the next few days, so parents and kids can keep getting this benefit,” spokesperson Stacey LaRouche told Bridge on Monday.

Absent a late Tuesday budget deal, Whitmer and lawmakers could attempt to pass a continuing resolution by midnight that would maintain current funding levels for state departments and avoid a government shutdown.

Peter Spadafore, executive director of the Michigan Alliance for Student Opportunity, which represents a group of school districts, said Tuesday afternoon that he is not sure what might be in a continuing budget resolution or how long an agreement would fund the government.

If lawmakers include universal school meal funding in some sort of agreement that passed with immediate effect and was quickly signed by Whitmer, then it would make sense for schools to continue universal school meals, he said.

“There’s no right or wrong answer for a superintendent for how to continue,” said Robert McCann, executive director of The K-12 Alliance of Michigan, a group of 123 school districts.

“They are simply trying to do what’s best for their students given all this uncertainty forced on them by this continued legislative failure to get a budget done.”

Previous warnings

School leaders have been warning parents of the potential change for weeks while also advocating for the Legislature to pass a budget. Parents can still fill out an education benefits form with their local district that may allow their child to qualify for free meals and other discounts on testing and extracurricular sports.

In recent weeks, Ann Arbor Public Schools has said it will start charging families for meals in October if a budget deal with universal meals is not approved.

But Holt Public Schools recently announced it would continue to offer all students free meals during the 2025-26 school year.

Huron Valley Schools said in a Sept. 12 notice it would use its “Food Service Fund surplus to continue offering free breakfast and lunch to all students for as long as possible.”

Okemos Public Schools officials previously announced the district would not offer free school meals to all students this year, in a move the superintendent blamed on a lack of guaranteed funding from the state.

Crestwood School District in Dearborn Heights said on its website last week it would continue to provide free meals to all students for the entire school year.

Ferndale Public Schools will also continue to provide free school meals for all students this school year.

“This ensures that every child has access to healthy meals, removes barriers for families and helps students stay focused on learning rather than worrying about food,” Superintendent Camille Hibbler told families in a message Tuesday afternoon.

Isabel Lohman is a reporter for BridgeMichigan. You can reach her at ilohman@bridgemichigan.com.