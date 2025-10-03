Detroit Public Schools Community DistrictDetroit challenges

Count Day: Detroit school district sees modest bump in enrollment, officials say

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | October 3, 2025, 8:11pm UTC
Nearly 500 more students were in attendance on Count Day on Wednesday compared to last year in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, according to officials. (Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat )

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

Nearly 500 more students were in attendance on Count Day in the Detroit school district this year compared to last, according to early data.

The numbers are crucial for determining how much state funding the Detroit Public Schools Community District will receive. The early data suggest that the district’s efforts to ramp up enrollment and reduce chronic absenteeism have paid off with incremental gains.

On Wednesday, 45,388 students attended school in the district compared to 44,893 last school year, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti told Chalkbeat.

The numbers are preliminary, as districts are able to add some students who attend school within a certain period after Count Day.

Monique Bryant, a school board member, told Chalkbeat the increase in Count Day attendance this year is a move in the “right direction.”

Bryant said she and Vice Chair LaTrice McClendon made an effort this year to ensure parents’ questions about the enrollment process were answered and that logistical issues were resolved promptly by staff members. The two board members answered calls and emails themselves and worked with Vitti and administrative staff to make sure each concern was addressed.

“This is a direct reflection of the work we have done,” Bryant said of the numbers.

Michigan public school districts tally the number of students in attendance on two days each year. The count helps the state determine the amount of per-pupil funding districts will receive the following fiscal year. Count Days are held on the first Wednesday of October and the first Wednesday of February.

The foundation allowance of per-pupil funding will be $10,050 per student this school year, according to a state budget approved Friday morning that still awaits Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature.

Michigan districts that serve higher rates of students from low-income families, such as the Detroit district, have received more weighted funding from the state to support children with higher needs since 2023. This school year, the Michigan legislature approved a 25% increase in at-risk funding compared to the last.

In the last 20 years, DPSCD has lost more than 92,000 students. Many factors played a role in the drop, such as population declines in the city, lower birth rates, the state’s emergency management of the district, and the pandemic.

Enrollment declines over the years have led to underutilization of many school buildings. A recent district report found the high per-pupil cost for operating19 small schools is creating funding challenges.

In June, the district outlined potential solutions that included merging schools and phasing out the use of some buildings.

Increasing enrollment has been a top priority of the district for years. This summer, it spent more dollars to market to prospective families, send people to canvas communities, and nearly doubled the number of community events hosted at neighborhood schools.

Bryant and McClendon pushed the district to improve its marketing and have asked Vitti for reports to determine what’s working.

In recent years, DPSCD has focused on retaining students. Vitti said at a board meeting in August the school system has “done a fairly good job” in attracting new students, adding that the main challenge is keeping them.

Bryant said she and other members of the board will continue to regularly assess enrollment and attendance data to refine the methods the district is using to attract and keep students.

“One of the things I think has been a detriment to the district is that we have not told our story,” said Bryant. “We have far more academic programs, resources, and wraparound services compared to our competitors. Too much of that is not being shared broadly enough for parents.”

The board member said moving forward, she will push for changes that will better serve the district’s population of students who have to move to new neighborhoods frequently due to economic and housing constraints.

“We have to make sure students know all the resources they have in one school will follow them to the next,” she said.

The full impact of the district’s recruitment and retention efforts won’t be known until the end of the school year, officials say.

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
As the Labor Department takes over career-technical education, will students benefit?

Some advocates worry the Labor Department will put a greater emphasis on earning short-term credentials that may not pay off in the workforce.

By 
Kalyn Belsha
 | Today, 10:58pm UTC
Another privately-run Chicago public school asks the district to take over its operations

The board at the Chicago High School for the Arts, a 550-student campus on the West Side, decided not to seek renewal after this school year.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
 | Today, 9:01pm UTC
How to improve restorative justice in NYC schools

New York City schools are increasingly adopting restorative justice practices, but are students bought into the new approach? A student journalist investigates.

By 
Autumn Wynn, The Bell
 | Today, 8:44pm UTC
Detroit school district records 500-student bump in enrollment on Count Day, officials say

The preliminary attendance numbers suggest the district’s efforts to boost enrollment are making incremental gains.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 8:11pm UTC
Promotoras at Denver nonprofit raise concerns about school board candidate Mariana del Hierro

The board of directors of the nonprofit organization Re:Vision are standing by del Hierro, who said she has made changes that have improved her employees’ lives.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 8:07pm UTC
Here’s what happened after Gov. Mike Braun called for investigations into teachers’ posts

No official cases have been opened with the state agency responsible for revoking licenses.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 7:18pm UTC