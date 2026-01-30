Timeline: How 2016 was a critical year for the future of Detroit schools

Protesters demonstrate outside a court hearing in Detroit on Jan. 25, 2016, that was part of a lawsuit from Detroit Public Schools that sought to end a series of teacher sick-outs that closed school buildings.

The year 2016 was a pivotal one for the Detroit school district, beginning when teachers staged sick-outs to draw attention to what they repeatedly described as deplorable school building conditions. It ended with the launch of a new district to educate city students, part of a legislative initiative that kept the old Detroit Public Schools intact to collect tax revenue and pay off the crushing debt that almost led to bankruptcy.

Here’s a quick timeline of what happened 10 years ago that had lasting implications in Detroit:

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.