Timeline: How 2016 was a critical year for the future of Detroit schools

By 
Lori Higgins
 | January 30, 2026, 7:47pm UTC  Updated: January 30, 2026, 7:50pm UTC
A photograph of adults with signs protesting outside of a large building.
Protesters demonstrate outside a court hearing in Detroit on Jan. 25, 2016, that was part of a lawsuit from Detroit Public Schools that sought to end a series of teacher sick-outs that closed school buildings. (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

The year 2016 was a pivotal one for the Detroit school district, beginning when teachers staged sick-outs to draw attention to what they repeatedly described as deplorable school building conditions. It ended with the launch of a new district to educate city students, part of a legislative initiative that kept the old Detroit Public Schools intact to collect tax revenue and pay off the crushing debt that almost led to bankruptcy.

Here’s a quick timeline of what happened 10 years ago that had lasting implications in Detroit:

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.

