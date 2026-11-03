Students on the first day of school in Indianapolis. Voters this year are choosing Indianapolis school board candidates.

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Early returns Tuesday evening showed incumbents leading in four of five Indianapolis Public Schools board races.

District 3 was a notable exception, where incumbent Hope Duke Star was trailing three other candidates.

A total of 15 candidates are running for the five seats. They will take their seats as responsibility for IPS buildings and transportation shifts to the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, a body created by lawmakers this year to share resources between the district and charter schools.

How the new board members approach a working relationship with IPEC, as well as the city’s robust charter school sector, could influence how this process unfolds. Already, the charter school sector has complained about the district’s decisions to step back from a unified enrollment system and reevaluate its contracts with Innovation Network charter schools, which IPS does not directly control.

The current school board did not act to reverse these decisions, despite calls from charter school advocates to do so.

Speaking at a polling site Tuesday, IPEC Executive Director Karega Rausch said IPEC would be a collaborative partner to IPS.

“We look forward to working with folks who are re-elected, who are elected, in that collaborative spirit around making sure young people get what they need,” he said.

Voters are also deciding on a $95 million referendum that will provide critical funding for the district; the district would share the money with charters. But even if it passes, IPS expects to make around $20 million in cuts. If it doesn’t pass, the district will potentially face insolvency. The referendum had the support of voters at polling sites on Tuesday afternoon.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. on Election Day.

Chalkbeat’s guide to the school board candidates is available here, and a recap of a forum featuring the candidates is here.

This story will be updated throughout the evening with election results as they become available.

Unofficial results as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday:

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.