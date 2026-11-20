Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero walks with an official from DSST Public Schools at DSST College View in August. The school board has yet to approve Marrero's goals for this school year.

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Twenty-one percent.

That’s the goal that Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero set for the percentage of Latino students who should meet expectations on state math tests this school year. That would be an increase from last school year of a little more than 2 percentage points.

The school board must vote to accept Marrero’s goals. The board is the boss of the superintendent, and the goals are how they evaluate him. But some board members have been pushing off a vote to accept the goals, in part because they don’t think they’re ambitious enough. Marrero argues the goals are reasonable, revealing yet another tension between the board and superintendent in a year that has been rife with it.

Marrero is frustrated that the board is holding up the process, which he said has trickle-down effects. And the board is frustrated with the way Marrero is setting his targets, a process that several members said has not been collaborative.

“Are we really going to say that having almost 80% of students not proficient in CMAS is acceptable?” board Vice President Monica Hunter said at a meeting last week, using the acronym for the state tests, the Colorado Measures of Academic Success. “I can’t approve that.”

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Holding her hand in the air, board member Kimberlee Sia said, “The reality is if you set the expectation here, people will rise up to it, and that’s what I want us to aim for.”

Marrero partly disagreed. The board’s overarching policy says every student — all 89,000 in Denver Public Schools — will be proficient in “core academic areas.” But as superintendent, Marrero said he gets to decide what reasonable yearly progress toward that vision looks like.

“To me it’s very clear that some of you feel that the targets are not aggressive enough, which I respect,” Marrero said. “And I agree with almost everything you said, Director Sia, with the exception of, ‘just because we establish ambitious targets, people will rise.’ No.

“Things need to change around here,” he said.

Whether realistic goals are better than aspirational ones has been a topic of debate for the five and a half years that Marrero has been superintendent. The previous longstanding superintendent, Tom Boasberg, believed in aspirational goals. One of his loftiest was that 80% of third graders would be at or above grade level in reading and writing by 2020.

When Boasberg left DPS in 2018, just 38% of third graders were meeting that bar.

The percentage has gone up incrementally since then. Last school year, under Marrero, 42% of third graders were at grade level. This year, Marrero is aiming slightly higher. While he hasn’t set a goal just for third graders, his target for all students in grades three through eight is 43%.

“It is incredibly unfair and pie-in-the-sky to say, ‘Okay, reach for the stars,’ and you’re not going to change the way that we engage,” Marrero said to the board.

One way to boost academic proficiency, he said, would be to reallocate money away from schools where students do well on tests and toward schools where they don’t. But doing that, Marrero said, would mean East High School gets $300,000 less, Northfield High gets $375,000 less, and Denver School of the Arts and McAuliffe International each get $200,000 less.

The part Marrero didn’t say out loud, but all board members likely know, is that those schools serve a whiter and wealthier student population whose parents already fundraise to make up for what they see as gaps created by DPS’ equity-based school funding formula, and who would likely balk at their kids’ schools receiving even less money.

There is also tension within the board over Marrero’s goals.

At a Nov. 5 board meeting, member Marlene De La Rosa made a motion to discuss and vote on Marrero’s goals. No one seconded it. Instead, the board sat in silence.

“Unreal,” said board President Xóchitl Gaytán, stretching the word into two syllables.

Gaytán, who often praises Marrero, said she’d emailed the other members to give them a heads up that they would talk about Marrero’s goals and no one replied to say they disagreed.

“I sent a text to Mr. Youngquist … and I said, ‘Do you want to talk? (Are) there questions? Is there anything I can answer for you —’” Gaytán said, referring to board member John Youngquist.

“Yeah, the text I get every month is, ‘Do you want to talk —’” Youngquist said, interrupting her.

“Hold on, I’m still talking,” Gaytán said, interrupting him back.

Board member Amy Klein Molk said she was open to discussing Marrero’s goals but didn’t want to vote yet. She and others called for more alignment between his goals for this school year and the goals in his latest multi-year strategic plan, which hasn’t yet been released.

“I am very disappointed with the way we are speaking to each other right now,” Klein Molk said that night. “I believe deeply that the people who are watching, and the people who are here, deserve to see us acting with a certain level of decorum.”

The Nov. 5 meeting ended with little substantive discussion of the goals. A Nov. 12 meeting ended the same way. The board is set to discuss the goals again on Nov. 30.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.