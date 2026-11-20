The Denver school board appointed parent Caron Blanke to a vacant seat Thursday. Blanke will join the board at a tense time.

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A Denver Public Schools parent who was runner-up in last year’s school board election was appointed Thursday to fill a vacancy on the board.

The board voted 4-2 to appoint Caron Blanke to represent central-east Denver’s District 3. Board Vice President Monica Hunter and members Amy Klein Molk, Kimberlee Sia, and John Youngquist voted yes. President Xóchitl Gaytán and member Marlene De La Rosa voted no.

Caron Blanke will represent central-east Denver's District 3. (Courtesy of Caron Blanke)

The decision was quick, and board members didn’t discuss or explain it. Youngquist made the motion to appoint Blanke. Klein Molk seconded it. Then the board sat in silence until it voted.

Blanke will join a board that has been mired in infighting and has clashed with Superintendent Alex Marrero, who has accused members of overstepping their bounds. The tension between board members was on display Thursday after several members asked for a five- or ten-minute break, requests that Gaytán refused. De La Rosa, Youngquist, and Hunter left the room anyway, which paused the meeting because there was no longer a quorum.

“We all need to stay in the room so that we’re transparent with the public,” Gaytán said. “There’s a lot of side chatter that happens in the hallways, and I want you all to know that.”

Blanke will serve until November 2027, at which point District 3 voters will elect a new school board member. Blanke wrote in her application for the vacant seat that she would run in 2027.

“My desire to serve for at least a 4 year term has not changed,” Blanke wrote, according to a copy of her application obtained through a public records request. “I believe continuity in leadership is critical.”

School board terms are typically four years, but whomever is elected to represent District 3 in 2027 will serve for just two years until the next regular election in November 2029.

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When Blanke ran for the seat last year, she was endorsed by a deep-pocketed group called Denver Families Action, which is the political arm of the organization Denver Families for Public Schools. The organization was originally formed to advocate for charter school families but has since broadened its priorities. It often faces off against the Denver teachers union in elections.

The vote to appoint Blanke did not fall along historical teachers union-versus-education reform lines. Two of the yes votes for Blanke came from board members who were backed by the union, and two came from board members who were endorsed by Denver Families Action.

The District 3 vacancy was created by the resignation of DJ Torres last month. Elected last November with backing from the teachers union, Torres resigned after being accused by Gaytán of several policy violations, all of which he denied. In resigning, Torres said too much of his time on the board had been spent on “internal conflict.”

Thirteen people applied to fill the vacancy, but one was disqualified. On Monday, the board narrowed the 12 remaining applicants down to three finalists: Blanke, P. Barclay Jones, and Verónica Figoli Fleischer. Most of Thursday’s meeting consisted of public interviews with all three finalists, first individually and then together as a group.

In her interview, Blanke noted that she’s the parent of two DPS graduates and a sophomore at Denver School of the Arts. She was formerly the chief program officer for the Jewish Community Center in Denver, where she oversaw its preschool and day camp.

If appointed, Blanke said she would focus on closing academic achievement gaps, strengthening school safety, improving mental health and special education services, growing early childhood education programs, and investing in educators.

She described herself as independent, willing to ask hard questions, and someone who approaches disagreement with curiosity.

“I will be ready on day one to be both a leader and learner,” she said.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.