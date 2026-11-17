The Denver school board is set to appoint someone to fill a vacant board seat on Thursday.

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A runner-up in last year’s Denver school board election, a former Denver Public Schools parent, and a former top district administrator are finalists for a vacant board seat.

The board is set to choose among Caron Blanke, P. Barclay Jones, and Verónica Figoli Fleischer on Thursday to fill a seat representing central-east Denver’s District 3.

Blanke ran unsuccessfully for the District 3 seat last year. She is a mom of a student at Denver School of the Arts and two DPS graduates. She works as a leadership consultant whose clients include Jewish early childhood centers.

Jones is a dad of two DPS graduates and attended DPS as a child. He works as a program manager for the Chinook Fund, a social justice-focused grantmaking organization in Denver.

Figoli Fleischer’s children also attended DPS schools. She previously worked as the chief officer of DPS’ Family and Community Engagement team and as president and CEO of the Denver Public Schools Foundation. She currently works for a nonprofit organization called LiftFund.

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The vacancy was created by the resignation of DJ Torres, who was elected last year. The appointee will serve until November 2027, at which point the seat will be up for election again.

The appointment comes at a tense time for the board, which has clashed with the superintendent and struggled with infighting. Torres resigned after being accused by board President Xóchitl Gaytán of several policy violations, all of which he denied.

Thirteen people applied to fill the vacancy, but one was disqualified. Through a series of votes on Monday, the board narrowed the 12 remaining applicants down to three finalists.

The votes happened without much substantive discussion about Blanke or Jones. Two board members noted Figoli Fleischer’s DPS experience, which they said includes working with families and the immigrant community.

Gaytán said she wouldn’t back Figoli Fleischer because she had expressed “negativity” toward Superintendent Alex Marrero in a conversation with Gaytán, who often praises him. Board Vice President Monica Hunter, who has been critical of Marrero, said she hadn’t known that, but it made her more interested in Figoli Fleischer.

Gaytán also said she wouldn’t vote for any applicants “connected to special interest groups in Denver that are heavily influenced by billionaire funding and dark money.” An outside committee funded by some organizations that don’t have to disclose their donors spent money in support of Blanke in last year’s election. Such committees can’t coordinate with the candidates.

Before the voting Monday, the board held an hourlong public comment session for input on the applicants. Blanke had the most support among the speakers, several of whom said she has a collaborative spirit and willingness to listen.

“She brings people together around a shared purpose with a warmth and gentleness that I deeply appreciate,” said Clarissa Cohen, who said she met Blanke when their children attended the same elementary school and later served on a committee with her.

No one testified in support of Jones or Figoli Fleischer.

The board will publicly interview the three finalists one by one on Thursday, starting at 2:30 p.m. Each interview will last 20 minutes, and the board will ask the finalists the same questions.

The finalists will be allowed to bring two supporters to give two minutes of testimony each about why that finalist is the most qualified for the job.

A finalist must win a majority vote to be appointed. If the board deadlocks, state law says the president decides. The board has 60 days to fill the vacancy, a timeline that runs out Nov. 29.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.