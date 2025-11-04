Denver school board election: Live updates

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Eleven candidates are vying for four seats on the Denver school board.

The election could change the balance of power on the board of Colorado’s largest school district. Teachers union-backed board members have controlled the board for the past six years. But members who support charter schools and other education reform strategies gained a bigger foothold in 2023 and could flip the board majority in this year’s election.

The election comes at a key time for Denver Public Schools. The 89,000-student district faces declining enrollment, the possibility of more school closures, pressure to raise state test scores, and ultimatums from the Trump administration.

In DPS election politics, groups supportive of charter schools and education reform are on one side, while the Denver Classroom Teachers Association is on the other.

The teachers union endorsed four candidates: Amy Klein Molk for an at-large seat representing the entire city, incumbent Xóchitl Gaytán in southwest Denver’s District 2, Donald “DJ” Torres in central-east Denver’s District 3, and Monica Hunter in northeast Denver’s District 4.

A group called Denver Families Action with ties to charter schools endorsed a different set of four candidates: Alex Magaña for the at-large seat, Mariana del Hierro in District 2, Caron Blanke in District 3, and Timiya Jackson in District 4.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston also endorsed Magaña, del Hierro, Blanke, and Jackson.

Three candidates weren’t endorsed by either group: newcomer Jeremy Harris in District 4, incumbent Michelle Quattlebaum in District 4, and incumbent Scott Esserman in District 3.

Quattlebaum and Esserman were endorsed by former Denver Mayor Wellington E. Webb. Quattlebaum was also endorsed by city council members Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and Shontel M. Lewis. Esserman was endorsed by Lewis and council member Sarah Parady.

The election has been expensive. As of last week, candidates and outside groups had spent more than $1.6 million on ads and mailers. Outside groups have spent the most.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.