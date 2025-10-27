Mayor Mike Johnston endorses four candidates for Denver school board

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, a former educator, has endorsed four candidates for Denver school board.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has endorsed four candidates for Denver school board.

Johnston, a former educator, is backing:

Alex Magaña for an at-large seat representing the entire city.

Mariana del Hierro for a seat representing southwest Denver’s District 2.

Caron Blanke for a seat representing central-east Denver’s District 3.

Timiya Jackson for a seat representing northeast Denver’s District 4.

“These four leaders represent the bold, thoughtful and experienced leadership we need on the Denver school board,” Johnston said in a press release.

“They bring deep roots in our communities, a track record of putting students first, and a commitment to working in partnership with families, educators and the broader community to ensure every child in Denver has the opportunity to thrive,” he said.

Johnston was a principal in suburban Mapleton Public Schools and served as an education adviser to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Before that, he taught in Mississippi for two years through Teach for America, a nonprofit that recruits college graduates to teach in low-income communities.

Johnston is also a former state senator who authored Colorado’s teacher effectiveness law and co-sponsored a bill that grants undocumented students in-state tuition.

Four seats on the seven-member Denver school board are up for grabs Nov. 4. The election comes at a key time for Denver Public Schools, which is facing declining enrollment, ultimatums from the Trump administration, and pressure to raise student achievement.

Political control of the school board is at stake. Board members backed by the Denver teachers union currently hold a majority, but the election could change that.

We're on a need-to-know basis. Every weekday morning, Chalkbeat Colorado is bringing thousands of subscribers the news on public schools and education policy that they need to start their day. Sign up for our free newsletter to join them. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Johnston’s endorsements line up with those made by Denver Families Action, a deep-pocketed advocacy group with ties to charter schools. Campaign finance reports show an independent expenditure committee largely funded by Denver Families Action has already spent more than $900,000 in support of the candidates it endorsed and in opposition to those it didn’t.

This is the second time Johnston’s endorsements have mirrored those of Denver Families Action. In 2023, after calling the previous school board “a public embarrassment,” Johnston endorsed John Youngquist, Kimberlee Sia, and Marlene De La Rosa. All three won.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association has endorsed a different slate of candidates this year: Amy Klein Molk for the at-large seat, incumbent Xóchitl “Sochi” Gaytán in District 2, Donald “DJ” Torres in District 3, and Monica Hunter in District 4.

Three candidates have not been endorsed by either group or by Johnston: newcomer Jeremy Harris, incumbent Michelle Quattlebaum, and incumbent Scott Esserman.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.