Amendment 87 was approved with 51.72% of the vote. State etimates show it will raise up billions that must be spent on education, healthcare, and early childhood programs.

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A conservative group that led a failed bid to counteract Amendment 87 filed a lawsuit on Thursday to overturn the measure, alleging the amendment to overhaul Colorado’s tax code violated the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR, and misled voters about its impact.

The lawsuit, filed in Denver District Court by Advance Colorado on behalf of state Republican Sens. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Byron Pelton alleges new revenue raised by the measure won’t go toward education and that the state gave voters incorrect information about how much money some taxpayers would save.

Gov. Jared Polis and the director of Colorado’s Department of Revenue are listed as defendants. A Polis administration spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Voters approved Amendment 87 with 51.72% of the vote. State estimates show the measure could raise up to $2 billion in 2028 through a new six-tier graduated income tax code, replacing the state’s flat income tax. The new tax code raises taxes on those with a taxable income over $500,000, but lowers tax obligations for most Coloradans. The additional state revenue collected by Amendment 87 must be spent on education, healthcare, and early childhood programs.

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Advance Colorado argues that Amendment 87 violated TABOR by including two changes to the tax code, combining the removal of TABOR’s flat tax language with the new graduated tax rate.

“It’s clear that Amendment 87 should have been filed as two measures, not a single one,” Kirkmeyer said in a statement included in an Advance Colorado news release. “The constitution wasn’t followed, and voters will pay the price if this measure isn’t overturned.”

The lawsuit also claims the measure promises benefits it won’t deliver. It quotes Polis as saying the Amendment 87 will produce “zero for education” and that “within three years, it all goes to Medicaid.” But it leaves out the context of that quote.

During a Nov. 12 brief to the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, Polis warned Medicaid costs would need to be cut or it will begin to use an outsized share of state revenue. Medicaid could cost so much that it would use all of the new money generated by Amendment 87, Polis warned.

“If you don’t rein in Medicaid, all of the 87 money goes to Medicaid. Zero for education, zero for actually making people healthier, zero for early childhood,” he said. “Within three years, it all goes to Medicaid.”

Colorado faces a more than $1 billion budget deficit, in part because Medicaid costs continue to grow. Lawmakers and education advocates have said there’s a need to balance new revenue with healthcare costs.

Bell Policy Center’s Chris deGruy Kennedy, whose organization helped lead the coalition to get Amendment 87 on the ballot, said he expects the measure will generate a “very healthy increase in funding” for all three of the areas that Amendment 87 proposed funding, including K-12 education.

The lawsuit marks the third time conservative groups have tried to stop the measure. Conservatives challenged whether the ballot initiative violated TABOR’s single subject rule, but the state Title Board and Colorado Supreme Court allowed it to stay on the ballot. They also filed a lawsuit to disqualify the ballot measure because of how advocates collected petitions. The state Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims that tables in the state’s election book showing what voters would pay under the new tax brackets were incorrectly tallied. The tables “told thousands of taxpayers they would receive a tax cut when they will actually owe thousands in additional taxes each year,” says the Advance Colorado news release.

Kennedy said the tax table was accurate and used the adjusted gross income rather than Colorado taxable income. “I think that there’s a policy discussion to be had there about which one of those two figures offers the clearest information to voters,” he added.

The lawsuit was filed a day after Advance Colorado said it plans to file a 2027 ballot measure to take another shot at counteracting Amendment 87. Advance Colorado failed to get voters to approve Proposition 136 this month, which asked voters to keep the state’s flat income tax rate.

Amendment 87 was one of two measures approved by voters to increase revenue for K-12 programs. A separate measure, Proposition NN lifts the state’s TABOR revenue cap that triggers refunds to taxpayers and is projected to raise billions specifically for education.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.