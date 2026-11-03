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Initial vote tallies Tuesday show voters narrowly split on Amendment 87, which would establish a graduated income tax, while the competing Proposition 136 appeared headed for defeat.

If approved by voters, Amendment 87 would create the new graduated income tax code, with money directed to fund education, healthcare, and early childhood programs. It would mark the biggest change to the state’s tax code since the 1992 Taxpayer Bill of Rights. TABOR, as it is known, also caps state government spending.

The competing Proposition 136 asks voters to keep the flat tax rate unchanged. If both Amendment 87 and Proposition 136 pass, either the courts or the Legislature would need to resolve the conflict.

Currently, Colorado assesses all workers and businesses a 4.4% income tax.

Amendment 87 would create a graduated income tax with six tax brackets and reduce the tax bill for the majority of residents. The rates would range from 3.7% to 8.4%, and anyone making below $500,000 a year would pay 4.4% or less. Taxpayers making over $500,000 would pay more.

The change would take effect in 2027 and generate about $2 billion more in 2028. The tax proposal also says the state wouldn’t place a cap on the revenue. This means no money raised by the measure would be required to be refunded to taxpayers.

Advance Colorado filed Proposition 136 as a countermeasure to protect TABOR, and has said Amendment 87 will hurt working families and seniors. Meanwhile, Amendment 87 supporters say it would reduce taxes for 97% of Colorado taxpayers.

Check back here for more election result updates.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.