Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Léon said in a statement that the new reality series will promote the idea that technology “can and should be used for good, noble purposes."

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Newark Public Schools is turning to reality television to help recruit students and teachers, investing more than $250,000 in a new docuseries showcasing the district’s embrace of artificial intelligence and technology.

The three-episode series, called “Newark Wonder,” premiered last Monday on YouTube and the district’s website. It follows students and educators at Newark School of Data Science and Information Technology as they create an app and communication tool designed to help their peers with disabilities at New Jersey Regional Day School navigate everyday situations and communicate more independently.

The project marks Newark’s third venture into reality television as the district uses student-centered programming to give prospective families and educators a closer look at its schools. This installment focuses on technology’s potential to improve lives, promoting the idea that it “can and should be used for good, noble purposes,” Superintendent Roger León said in a statement.

The district is betting that its webseries will “not only appeal to both current and prospective students with exceptionalities, but will also play a pivotal role in attracting highly qualified Special Education teachers to Newark Public Schools,” according to a contract the district issued for the project.

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Like many school districts in the country, Newark’s student enrollment has dropped. In the 2025-26 school year, the district enrolled 43,216 students, down 764 from the year before, according to fall enrollment data. That’s a change for a district that has seen its number of students grow by almost 20% since 2019, driven largely by a rise in Hispanic student enrollment and multilingual learners.

In 2025, the district commissioned two reality shows: “Newark Chops,” where three teams of high school student chefs competed in cooking challenges, and “Newark Fashion Forward,” a fashion competition show for high school student designers.

Together, the three productions have cost the district more than $737,000 in awarded contracts, according to school board documents.The district also spent $276,790 on a contract with a marketing firm to recruit students.

In its first episode, students at the data science school divided into separate teams focused on design, data collection, and programming. They interviewed students and educators at Regional Day School about challenges students encounter in daily life, including uncomfortable social situations and changes in routine.

The students use that information to develop an app with personalized visual guides intended to help users prepare for everyday activities. They also discuss incorporating features for students with different language, vision, and motor needs.

“Us creating an app to help children with disabilities not only gets the message out there, it also helps find a solution to so many problems that families are facing,” 12th grader Kevin Flores-Castro said in the episode.

Episode two of “Newark Wonder” is scheduled to be released on Dec.1, and the third episode will premiere on Dec,15.

The district received proposals from four companies, ranging from $175,000 to $306,500, to produce the latest series, and awarded Palette Group, a Brooklyn-based production company, a $250,540 contract. The same group also received a $236,519 contract to produce “Newark Fashion Forward.” Newark-based communications agency Femworks received $250,000 to produce “Newark Chops.”

Nate Nichols, founder and creative director of Palette Group, told Chalkbeat that working with the Newark students and educators was a learning process.

During filming, Nichols said the production team navigated “how to engage and not overwhelm the population of students that we are striving to be compassionate for, to document and tell their stories.” That meant taking care to educate themselves about students’ disabilities, how to work within their comfort zones, and soften the typical hazards of a film set like loud noises and bright lights.

“It was just a very fascinating and very cool experience to learn about how this community of people live and how they navigate the world,” Nichols said.

He said he hopes the series shows off “how smart this district is, how cool this district is, and how creative this district is.”

Samantha Olander writes about Newark and New York schools.

Carly Sitrin is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Contact Carly at csitrin@chalkbeat.org.