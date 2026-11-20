Denver school board Vice President Monica Hunter, right, was censured by the board after allegations that she used antisemitic language. An outside investigation was inconclusive. The Denver Democrats are calling on the board to reevaluate that censure.

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The Denver Democrats are urging the nonpartisan school board to reconsider its censure of Vice President Monica Hunter, who was accused of using antisemitic language.

An investigation into the allegations was inconclusive, finding that they “boil down to a ‘she said, she said, he said.’” Hunter has denied the allegations.

The Denver Democrats executive committee, which is composed of 61 of the city’s party leaders, voted Tuesday to approve a resolution that says the party stands with Hunter and “calls for the DPS Board to reevaluate its decision” to censure her last month. The resolution is a rare step, given that the Denver Democrats don’t often weigh in on school board issues.

“While all allegations of discrimination deserve serious consideration, consequential actions should be supported by a fair and thorough process,” the resolution says.

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A censure is a formal reprimand of a school board member. The board cannot remove one of its members; only voters can do that through a recall election.

Hunter was elected to the Denver school board last November with the backing of the Denver teachers union. In a statement Thursday, Hunter said her lived experience as Black woman, a former Denver Public Schools teacher, a DPS graduate and parent, and human and civil rights director for the statewide teachers union led her to serve on the school board.

“Throughout this process, the burden has been placed on me to prove my innocence,” Hunter said. “This moment has felt vindicating, and I am overwhelmed by the community’s support and commitment to confronting the mistreatment of Black women.”

The resolution says, in part, “in our current political ecosystem, we are seeing a calculated attack against Black women leaders by institutions.” Micaela Parker, the Denver Democrats second vice chair, spearheaded the resolution after having conversations about how the Democratic Party could support the inclusion of Black residents, according to a press release.

The resolution passed on a voice vote, according to a party official.

Two months ago, school board President Xóchitl Gaytán accused Hunter of several policy violations, the most serious of which involved the alleged use of antisemitic language. Gaytán and Superintendent Alex Marrero alleged that, in separate one-on-one conversations with them, Hunter called fellow board member Amy Klein Molk a “Zionist bitch.” Hunter denied it.

The board authorized an outside investigation, but gave the investigator just a week to look into it. The investigator concluded it was up to the board to determine who was telling the truth.

The Denver school board has long struggled with interpersonal conflict and accusations. Some members, including Hunter, have also clashed with the superintendent.

Klein Molk declined to comment Thursday.

Gaytán is active in the Democratic Party and spoke against the Denver Democrats’ resolution at the meeting where it was approved. She also emailed the Denver Democrats chair beforehand and asked him to postpone the vote so the executive committee could “review the full public record,” which included other accusations against Hunter, including that her job with the teachers union was a conflict of interest. Hunter said the accusations were baseless.

“If the committee’s goal is to express disagreement with the process or with the majority’s decision, I encourage you to consider communicating those concerns directly to the Board,” Gaytán wrote in an email to chair James Reyes, according to a copy obtained by Chalkbeat.

The Denver Democrats haven’t been publicly involved in school board politics, but that could change. The executive committee passed a resolution in May 2025 to endorse candidates in that November’s nonpartisan school board election, which likely would have meant endorsing one Democrat over another. But the chair of the Colorado Democratic Party blocked the effort.

The state party has since made rules for endorsing in nonpartisan races. It happened in Denver for the first time this year when the Denver Democrats endorsed Melissa Mejía to fill a vacant city council seat. In a 10-way race, Mejía won nearly 30% of the vote.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.