In 2018, a coalition of families and advocacy groups from highly segregated school districts — including Newark — sued the state over what they claimed was systemic racial and socioeconomic segregation.

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This story was originally published by NJ Spotlight News.

In the latest maneuvering of a landmark lawsuit claiming segregation across New Jersey’s public schools, an appellate court ruled on Friday that plaintiffs’ case could continue but bounced the matter back to the lower courts for further fact-finding.

The state appellate court panel largely backed a prior trial court opinion that had refused to grant summary judgment in favor of either party. In doing so, the 63-page opinion did not resolve whether the state was liable for unconstitutional segregation, nor did it grant the state defendants’ motion to dismiss the case altogether.

Key issues, including whether the state’s “home rule” is the cause of its segregated school system and how the state failed to address racial disparities, remained unresolved as well.

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“In sum, the trial court properly denied the parties summary judgment because it recognized the ‘magnitude’ of the relief sought and its potential effects on the entire educational system,” read the opinion issued by judges Hany A. Mawla, Mark K. Chase, and Lorraine M. Augostini.

Attorneys representing the coalition of families and advocacy groups that brought the case said they plan to bring the case to the state Supreme Court, a path they tried once before but failed.

“We are deeply disappointed that the Appellate Division today chose to send this case back to the trial court, nearly eight years after it began,” said Lawrence Lustberg, of FBT Gibbons law firm, co-counsel for the plaintiffs.

“This is an affront to the plaintiffs and to the thousands of New Jersey schoolchildren who, generation after generation, are forced to attend segregated schools and, as a result of this decision, will continue to be precluded from choosing to attend integrated schools,” Lustberg said.

A statement from the state’s Office of the Attorney General, which represents the state defendants, did not directly address the mixed appellate ruling.

“Every child in New Jersey should have an equal chance to succeed and thrive — no matter their race or zip code,” the Attorney General’s office said in a statement. “The entire administration is committed to working with educators and partners across our state to ensure that every child can obtain a world-class education in New Jersey.”

How did this case get here?

In 2018, a coalition of families and advocacy groups from highly segregated school districts — including Newark, Paterson, and Passaic — sued the state over what they claimed was systemic racial and socioeconomic segregation in 23 public school districts.

In those school districts spanning eight counties, Black and Latino students make up more than 90% of public school enrollment, a measure that the plaintiffs contend represents unconstitutional segregation.

The suit claims that pervasive school segregation exists as a result of state policy, namely the residency statute that dictates students attend the schools within their home city or town.

Plaintiffs say the state is liable for allowing “de facto” segregation to persist, in violation of the state’s 1947 constitution, which explicitly prohibits segregation by race.

New Jersey was the first state to do so, seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court banned school segregation nationwide in Brown v. Board of Education.

State lawyers under former Gov. Phil Murphy and now under Gov. Mikie Sherrill argued that the state cannot be held liable for the segregation that exists in some school districts and has not caused any constitutional harm.

What’s next for the school segregation lawsuit?

In oral arguments before the appellate court last month, the state’s lawyers argued New Jersey’s racial makeup has been shifting over the years, with the Hispanic and Latino communities expanding and the white population decreasing. They blamed population shifts for causing the racial imbalance that exists in school districts.

State defendants have also asserted that court remedies to address statewide segregation are not feasible and should be left up to “legislative action.” The appellate court disagreed and rejected the state’s argument that a remedy would be “futile.”

“Along these lines, we expressly reject defendants’ arguments (that) issues raised in this case cannot be addressed because a remedy is futile and should await a legislative fix,” the appellate opinion read. “These arguments do not reflect the spirit of the precedent we have cited from our state and others but instead reflect an ‘attitude of helplessness’ we have rebuked.”

The appellate opinion said the plaintiffs needed to “develop a record showing defendants acted inadequately or failed to act in the face of segregation” and that facts need to be added to the record that directly show how the residency policy has caused segregated school districts.

Robert Kim, executive director of the Education Law Center, said on Friday that the court’s opinion that plaintiffs need to provide more evidence that the state failed to address de facto segregation is “troubling.”

“It puts the onus back on the plaintiffs rather than looking at why the state allowed it to persist,” Kim said. “This is creating further delays rather than engaging in remedies.”