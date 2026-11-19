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Nearly two-thirds of New York City public schools lost enrollment over the past year, according to newly released school level numbers.

The school-by-school data offers the most granular look yet at how kindergarten to 12th grade enrollment in the nation’s largest school system dropped by 23,000 this year — the largest year-over-year drop since the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 1,100 of the city’s roughly 1,600 schools have fewer students than last year, a Chalkbeat analysis found. (Scroll to the bottom of the story to look up how each school’s enrollment changed over the past year.)

The new numbers are a snapshot from Oct. 31 and are only preliminary, officials said. They could change by next summer, when the city usually releases final enrollment figures.

Ongoing enrollment losses have left the city with a growing number of tiny schools, which are more expensive to operate and often can’t provide students the academic and extracurricular options they need. There are 240 schools with 200 or fewer students this year, up from 219 such schools last year, according to the new data. The Education Department has already made five proposals to close and merge schools this year, with more likely to come.

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The data underscores the stakes of a decision now facing Mayor Zohran Mamdani: whether to keep budgets steady at schools where enrollment is lower than projected. Typically, the Education Department claws back money from those schools midyear. But since the pandemic, the city has mostly refrained from cutting those schools’ budgets — at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Chalkbeat found that more than 800 schools have fewer students than projected, meaning the city will once again have to spend a hefty sum in order to keep those schools’ budgets steady. Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels has said a decision will come soon about whether school budgets will be slashed midyear.

Several factors are driving the more than decade-long enrollment decline in New York City, including a decrease in the number of children born each year and an exodus of families with young children from the city.

President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown starting in 2025 reduced border crossings and brought an immigration-fueled enrollment boom in many New York City schools to a halt. That pattern appeared to continue this school year, with some of the steepest enrollment losses coming in schools and districts that enroll a high percentage of immigrant students.

The two geographic districts with the largest share of students learning English — District 32 in Bushwick, Brooklyn, and District 24 in Corona and Elmhurst in Queens — were the two districts that saw the steepest K-12 enrollment losses, Chalkbeat found. (Preschool enrollment was not counted in district totals because full data isn’t yet available.)

Queens’ ATLAS, formerly known as Newcomers High School — the city’s largest school for newly arrived immigrant students — has fewer than 600 students this year, down 26% from last year and more than 50% from its peak of 1,428 students in the 2023-24 school year, when the immigration influx was at its height.

Manhattan Comprehensive Night and Day School, which serves many older immigrant students, is down 20% to 548 students, from 687 last year.

The Internationals Network, a group of public high schools designed for newly arrived immigrant students, is down about 6% overall in enrollment — double the city’s average rate — said executive director Lara Evangelista.

“In comparison to where our schools typically are, they’re below projections because you don’t have new arrivals,” she said.

Beyond the steeper losses in immigrant-heavy schools and neighborhoods, the enrollment declines were widespread: All but one of the city’s 32 geographic districts lost students. The exception was District 23 in Ocean Hill/Brownsville, which gained nine students.

District 75, which encompasses schools across the city geared toward students with complex disabilities, also grew, continuing a yearslong trend.

Check below for a searchable list of how each school’s enrollment changed from last year to the start of this school year.

Michael Elsen-Rooney is a reporter for Chalkbeat New York, covering NYC public schools. Contact Michael at melsen-rooney@chalkbeat.org