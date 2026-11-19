UFT president Michael Mulgrew at a new teacher orientation on Sept. 1. Mulgrew told union delegates this week that the union plans to sue the city over a pension fund clawback for paraprofessionals.

This story was originally published on Nov. 19 by The City Reporter. Sign up here to get the latest stories from The City Reporter delivered to you each morning.

The United Federation of Teachers formally announced its intent to sue the main pension fund covering the city’s retired educators over a pension clawback impacting 183 disabled retired paraprofessionals.

The UFT filed a notice of claim with the city comptroller’s office against the Teachers Retirement System on Tuesday, a required move ahead of filing any lawsuit seeking damages from the city. Union president Michael Mulgrew first disclosed the filing in a delegates assembly meeting on Wednesday evening.

“Yesterday we filed a notice of claim, which you have to do when you’re suing the city of New York. We were trying to get to a resolution, and it’s just something I said, I don’t believe it can be done in a timely manner,” Mulgrew said according to a transcript of his remarks obtained by The City Reporter.

”But we’re not going to sit here and just say because TRS and others made a mistake over 20 years ago that these paraprofessionals are going to have their lives completely upset.”

It’s the latest twist in a controversy that dates to mid-June, when more than 180 retired paraprofessionals were informed by the city’s Teachers Retirement System that it would dramatically reduce their monthly payments by as much as half to recoup a portion from their checks going forward to make up for more than 20 years of overpayments.

In those letters, TRS acknowledged that the pension system, not the retirees, was responsible for the miscalculated payments. At the time, UFT officials suggested they might pursue legal action against the pension fund.

But the question of how to address the overpayments, which by some estimates cost the pension fund about $155,000 a month, have roiled the stakeholders of the fund who have competing interests and opinions on how to resolve the issue.

TRS and Mayor Zohran Mamdani have said that the city has a legal obligation to claw back the overpayments. The UFT and retiree advocates have said that recovery efforts are cruel and that the impacted paraprofessionals should be allowed to keep their pensions because the overpayments were a result of the pension fund’s own error.

“The city is one of many parties when it comes to the stewarding of these pensions,” Mamdani said in August. “The Law Department has come forward and identified this as a mistake that took place over many, many years, and the need for us to be in legal compliance to correct that moving forward.”

Law Department spokesperson Nicholas Paolucci said the notice of claim is “under review,” and a City Hall spokesperson said the Mamdani administration had no further comment. A spokesperson for TRS referred questions to the Law Department.

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The teachers union has spent the last several months negotiating a resolution with TRS, which agreed to pause any pension clawbacks until January.

The notice of claim that the union filed this week offers a glimpse into the arguments it plans to make in a forthcoming lawsuit.

In the letters that it sent to the retired paraprofessionals and in public statements, TRS has acknowledged the overpayments resulted from its own error.

The UFT stressed the point in its notice of claim, claiming that under TRS’ governing laws, the pension fund has “discretion to ensure that those least able to afford it are not subject to financial harm due to TRS’s own mistakes.”

The Teachers Retirement System board of trustees is scheduled to have its monthly meeting Thursday afternoon. The board is made up of six members: city Comptroller Mark Levine, three teacher members, a representative for the education department’s Panel of Educational Policy, and an appointee from the mayor’s office.

Levine, the steward of the city’s pension funds, has not publicly said how he believes the matter should be handled and has referred all questions to TRS.

The retired paraprofessionals impacted by the payment mishap all retired early due to injuries they sustained on the job, including brutal assaults by students that required surgeries and physical therapy.

The retirees had erroneously been earning pensions equivalent to two-thirds of their final average salaries when, under state law, retirees who are eligible for Workers Compensation are owed just one-third of their salaries. In June, TRS announced that those 183 retirees should have only been receiving pensions equivalent to one-third of their salaries.

Current salaries for paraprofessionals, teachers aides who often work with children with disabilities, tops out at $56,700 per year. The impacted pensioners all retired from their jobs more than 10 years ago, when the top salaries were much lower.

Several who spoke with The City Reporter in August said they were dropping their doctors and prescriptions due to the pension clawback. One retiree living in Florida said his revised pension dropped to less than $1,000 per month, a loss compounded by more than $38,000 in overpayments the TRS informed him it would collect from future checks.

That retiree, Anthony Delgardio, retired from his job in a special education high school in Brooklyn more than 12 years ago after he was attacked by a student. He suffered a concussion and broken bones and continues to struggle with memory loss and mobility issues. When he first received the letter from TRS informing him of the pension rollback, Delgardio assumed it was a scam. He relocated to his sister’s Long Island home to cut back on expenses and is contemplating selling his home.

The City Reporter described Delgardio’s and other paraprofessionals’ dilemmas to Mamdani in September: “We will follow up on that,” he responded.

A distraught Delgardio described his grim financial situation: “I can’t even buy a toothbrush right now.”