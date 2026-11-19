Memphis teacher Denise Wilson said she started Winchester Elementary School's food pantry to help address food insecurity and its effects on student learning.

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Denise Wilson decided to become a Memphis teacher 10 years ago while working at a local Wendy’s.

“I had a lot of teenagers that worked for me that were having trouble counting money,” she said. “So I started teaching them how, and they were like, ‘You make it so easy. You should be a teacher.’”

She took that advice to heart, joining Teach For America and later taking a first grade position at Winchester Elementary in Whitehaven. Wilson has been there for a decade, moving up to fifth grade, but she hasn’t lost her knack for food service.

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In January 2025, Wilson helped create a food pantry at Winchester that sent 30 students home each week with grocery boxes containing enough food to feed their families. The pantry’s reach has grown since then, now serving roughly three-quarters of Winchester’s student population, she told Chalkbeat.

“Last I counted, it was 252 students who every Friday leave the building with a bag of non-perishable, easy to fix food, so they can have food over the weekend,” Wilson said. Families also get a refrigerated bag with milk and eggs, and a freezer bag with various types of meat.

Wilson said she started the pantry to address what she saw as a key barrier to student learning. Memphis education advocates often cite poverty as a main reason students in Memphis-Shelby County Schools lag behind their peers on standardized tests.

The debate over how to improve student achievement is at the center of an ongoing push from Tennessee Republicans to take over the MSCS district, which they say has long failed to substantially improve student outcomes. State takeover advocates want a state-appointed board of managers to seize control of district decisions, including school closures and the annual budget. A local chancery court judge paused that board from assuming power last month.

Wilson said she hopes state leaders will invest more money per student in Tennessee public schools. The state currently ranks last in the nation for per-pupil spending.

More funding would help the district build more food and clothing pantries, Wilson said, which she believes would boost student outcomes.

“The food pantry has definitely reduced our chronic absences,” she said. “Our biggest day, when everybody’s here, is on Friday to get their food bag. And if it’s that positive here, imagine what it would do at every school.”

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

This is Chalkbeat Tennessee’s latest Q&A with MSCS leaders and education advocates. Read previous installments here.

What is your biggest challenge as a fifth grade teacher in Memphis?

The kids come in with so much pressure on their shoulders that has absolutely nothing to do with education, but it’s affecting their education. Especially here at Winchester, we have kids that come in hungry. We have multiple families that have foster kids, so they’re dealing with that constant change.

I have one student who sometimes, in the first 30 minutes, needs to take a nap. She has a younger sibling, and she gets up at night to help with the baby. Those things are sometimes out of our control, but we have to learn how to control them.

What inspired you to start the food pantry?

I was on the fourth grade team, and we had a student who came to school hungry all the time. His stomach was hurting because he hadn’t ate the night before. What food they had, he made sure his little sister got it.

We came up with the idea of making him a box to take home. But the parent didn’t want it. She didn’t want a handout. So we made it like it was a contest and whoever’s name we pulled would get the box. His name was the only one in it.

We talked to the principal after, because that student wasn’t the only one who wanted the box. The majority of them was popping up, saying, “Oh, I hope I win that. Oh, we need that.”

What’s your advice to school leaders or teachers who want to start their own pantry?

Find a room in your building. Where our pantry is located, there’s one way in, which means you don’t have to walk through the whole building for everybody to see that you’re getting something from the pantry. The most important thing is ensuring the dignity of the people that come to the pantry. I was a kid when I was on food stamps. When people stare at you, it makes you feel embarrassed.

Then, you have to reach out to the people in your community. At first, the teachers bought everything for the pantry because we didn’t know the resources that were out there.

We went to the Mid South Food Bank. I filled out a grant for Aldi. I filled out a grant for Costco, for Kroger. They let us be a part of their community rewards, so when our families go and shop at Kroger, every quarter we get a check.

Teaching isn’t an easy job, especially in a district like Memphis where turnover far outpaces the state average. What inspires you to stay at Winchester?

I grew up right here in Whitehaven. The family, the warmth that I felt here, and especially when I went to school … I still teach because I have a mentality of if I don’t do it, who will? We have to continue to pour into the next generation because someone poured into my generation. I do it because I see me in the students that I’m teaching.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.