Memphis schools state takeover paused again

Control of Memphis-Shelby County Schools returns to the local school board as the state takeover faces another court-ordered pause.

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The state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools has once again been temporarily blocked, this time by a local judge on Monday.

That decision came minutes before the state-appointed oversight board was set to meet for the second time this month, oversight board Chair Billy Orgel said. The ruling throws control of the district back into uncertainty, returning full authority to the local school board only days after a federal judge reinstated the oversight board’s authority.

The federal case over whether the takeover is constitutional remains ongoing. But MSCS and Shelby County leaders filed a separate lawsuit against the takeover law in chancery court on Oct. 7.

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As of Monday afternoon, the court order was not available on the Shelby County Chancery Court website. But in a request for a temporary block filed Sunday, district leaders amended their complaint to remove allegations that the state takeover law violates the Tennessee Constitution, a key argument in their federal case.

Instead, the plaintiffs argue that the takeover was ordered without evidence that the district qualified for it and that the takeover will irreparably harm district operations.

Orgel said Monday’s meeting had been canceled around 12:50 p.m., 10 minutes before it was scheduled to begin virtually.

“Hopefully this will be resolved soon so all of us can get together and improve our school system,” Orgel said in a statement to Chalkbeat.

At its first meeting in months earlier this month, the nine-member oversight board fast-tracked approval of key policies and processes to prove it was ready to begin its work. That included a draft approval process for contracts over $50,000.

The draft plan, along with job descriptions for an executive director and oversight board procedures, came from Florida-based consulting group MGT. The firm, which had also advised the state takeover of Houston schools in 2023, was hired by local philanthropists including longtime state takeover supporter Seeding Success.

Editor’s note: This is an ongoing story and will be updated as it develops.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.