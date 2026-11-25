District 2 Superintendent Kelly McGuire during a 2022 press conference on middle school admissions at Tweed Courthouse. McGuire was the founding principal of Lower Manhattan Community School, which may soon see the middle school expanded through high school.

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After New York City closed a tiny Lower Manhattan high school last spring, a popular middle school that shared its building is expected to take over the space as it expands into a 6-12 school next year, according to a new proposal.

Middle school families at the Lower Manhattan Community School, commonly known as LMC, have long been calling on the Education Department to add more grades. But as the city prepared last year to shutter its neighbor — the girls-only Urban Assembly School of Business for Young Women — officials instead eyed the vacant classrooms for Next Generation Technology High School, a new high school with selective admissions focused on artificial intelligence, computer science, and robotics. After intense pushback, however, the city pulled the plug on the proposal.

Now, the city is planning to add a ninth grade class to LMC in the fall, eventually scaling up to 12th grade by the 2030-31 school year and serving up to 500 high schoolers, public documents state.

“When you think about LMC, what words come to mind?” Principal Shanna Douglas said at an October virtual meeting. “Warmth, community, family, safe. All those words are important, and all those words are the reason why we believe that we have these strengths at the middle school level and that expansion to a high school would just continue to build on those strengths.”

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The high school would have an open admissions policy, meaning anyone across the city could apply through the application lottery process and grade point averages would not factor into student selection. The school also plans to be part of the city’s “diversity in admissions” program, setting aside half of its seats for students from low-income families. It would not give priority to Manhattan students, unlike several other high schools in District 2, which stretches from Lower Manhattan to the Upper East Side.

The LMC proposal is expected to come for a vote before the city’s Panel for Educational Policy on Dec. 16.

The move comes at a time when enrollment at schools across the five boroughs is shrinking, and the city has begun to propose closures or mergers. Also on the agenda at the Panel for Educational meeting, which will just focus on Manhattan school proposals, are two tiny Harlem schools on the chopping block and a plan to relocate an Upper West Side middle school.

LMC opened its doors in 2010, and its founding Principal Kelly McGuire is now the superintendent of its district. The school quickly built a reputation as having rigorous academics, a strong arts program, and working well with a diverse group of learners, including students with disabilities. Compared to other middle schools in Manhattan’s District 2, LMC serves a higher percentage of students with disabilities — 29% versus 22% — and a slightly higher percentage of students living in poverty — 44% versus 41%, public documents state.

The middle school’s enrollment increased this year by about 5% to about 330 students, with its incoming sixth grade class jumping 11%, with 154 applicants vying for 120 seats.

The school’s current families would automatically gain admission to the school if they rank it on their applications, but some parents at the October meeting had questions. Some worried that having only ninth grade students next year might feel isolating. (The school’s educators said the freshman would have a bigger say in shaping the school and could mentor eighth graders.) Others were concerned whether kids would have access to advanced coursework. (Staffers said they were already thinking about advanced placement courses and College Now, a program where city high school students can take courses through the City University of New York.)

“Nobody really can predict what the future is, but things that we do well are creating critical thinkers, good citizens, being able to operate in a diverse society, being able to think critically,” Seth Kritzman, a counselor at LMC, said at the October meeting. Those skills, he said, align with the state’s plan to pivot to the “portrait of a graduate” — qualities that students are expected to master such as being a global citizen and effective communicators — as it phases out Regents exam requirements for diplomas.

LMC shares its building at 25 Broadway with Richard R. Green High School of Teaching, which has about 450 students. When LMC reaches full capacity, its building is expected to serve about 1,300 students in a space that can accommodate roughly 1,400.

Amy Zimmer is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat New York. Contact Amy at azimmer@chalkbeat.org.