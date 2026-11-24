Nearly 60% of Boulder County voters said yes to a new property tax this month that will help low-income families pay for childcare, fund new slots and provide bonuses for childcare providers.

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Some Boulder County families and childcare providers could get a financial boost in 2027.

That’s because county voters approved a new property tax earlier this month that will raise about $30 million a year for early childhood efforts. The proceeds will help lower-income families with childcare costs, help providers add new slots for infants and toddlers, and offer training and bonuses to childcare teachers. The money could start flowing next summer or fall.

With a shortfall in state and federal funding for childcare, Boulder County’s effort is the latest example of communities seeking local solutions to persistent childcare problems. The trend accelerated a few years ago after Colorado lawmakers gave communities new ways to raise local money and more flexibility in spending it.

Now, more than a dozen Colorado counties, cities, and towns — plus one multi-county early childhood district — have sales, lodging, or property taxes that devote some or all of the proceeds to beefing up childcare supply, defraying costs for families, stemming teacher turnover, or all three. In recent years, many of these efforts have bubbled up in mountain resort communities, but Front Range counties like Larimer and now Boulder are also in the mix. The new sales tax in Larimer County could help 800 to 1,000 families in the coming year, local officials said.

Denver, which has long had a voter-approved sales tax to help parents with preschool tuition, could put another ballot measure before voters in the next couple years as Mayor Mike Johnston seeks funding for his “Childcare for All” plan.

Kaycee Headrick, CEO of the Early Childhood Council of Boulder County, said the new property tax represents a historic early childhood investment for the county.

“It won’t necessarily be a silver bullet, but it is historic, and it will make a monumental difference for some of the most marginalized and vulnerable families in our community,” she said.

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To put the new $30-million infusion context, Headrick noted that a recent study pegged the cost of a universal childcare program in Boulder County at about $80 million a year. That was too much to ask of voters she said, so ballot measure backers settled on a smaller ask that focused on the most pressing priorities.

Reducing childcare costs could keep working parents from moving out of Boulder County because of the high cost of living, she said. “Part of our campaign was that even if you don’t depend on childcare, the people that you depend on, depend on childcare.”

Boulder County officials will hold a town hall to gather community input on the new early childhood initiative on Dec. 14, and will release an implementation plan later in January.

The new funding will help low-income families who are eligible for state childcare subsidies, but can‘t get them now because of the county’s freeze on the program. Twenty-eight of 64 Colorado counties currently have waitlists or freezes, preventing most eligible families from accessing the subsidies. The expiration of COVID stimulus funds and a boost in reimbursement rates for childcare providers have contributed to the funding crunch.

Susan Caskey, director of Boulder County Human Services, said some parents have had to drop out of the workforce altogether because they can’t afford care for their young children.

“There have been really excruciating decisions that some families have had to make,” she said.

Matt Eldred, president and CEO of TLC Learning Center in Longmont, said his center fundraised to increased scholarship funding for such families from $140,000 to $300,000, but it’s not sustainable long term. Plus, the scholarships don’t provide as much as the subsidies, forcing some families to drop from five days to three days of childcare, delay their return to work after maternity leave, or consider taking on roommates or moving in with parents.

Eldred said proceeds from the ballot measure won’t provide enough to raise employee salaries at TLC, but will enable him to offer hiring or retention bonuses to staff. It could also free up additional money for employee benefits by reducing the need for in-house childcare scholarships, he said.

Generally, the childcare industry is known for low wages and high turnover.

Eldred believes local ballot measures for early childhood funding will become increasingly popular in Colorado.

“If we’re going to make an impact … across the state, it’s probably going to have to be done more locally,” he said. “And the more of these that happen, I think the more examples we have of what could work.”

Eldred is skeptical that two recently passed statewide ballot measures — Proposition NN and Amendment 87 — will send substantial funding to early childhood efforts. Both allow such spending, but the priority will be K-12 education and health, he said.

“If there’s leftover money, it might help early childhood,” he said. “I’m not sure that that will happen.”

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.