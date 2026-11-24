Students gather in the courtyard of the Alexander K. McClure School on the first day of school in Philadelphia on August 24, 2026. Pennsylvania is months behind schedule releasing state test results.

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When can Pennsylvania families and educators expect to see state test results?

Months past the usual release date, officials have provided no answer.

Districts like Philadelphia usually release scores to schools and families in August. The results help teachers plan lessons, provide families a measure of student performance in core subjects, and provide crucial information to students applying to selective schools.

The state was already roughly two months behind schedule before officials revealed a plan earlier this month to change the score thresholds that determine whether students achieved “basic,” “proficient,” or “advanced” results on the tests. Crafting the proposed new cut scores required delaying the release of results, officials said.

But the Pennsylvania Board of Education voted down the proposal last week.

Since then, state officials have still not said when they now plan to release the scores. Here’s what we do know:

Cut scores won’t change for 2026 PSSA, Keystones

The state tests that students took last school year will be evaluated under the same cut scores that the state has used for more than a decade. Students will need to score at least 1,000 on PSSA math and reading tests to be deemed proficient.

State leaders set those cut scores in 2015, when they last overhauled the standards for math and reading.

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Brian Campbell, director of the Department of Education’s bureau of curriculum, assessment, and instruction, said during a state Board of Education meeting last week that pandemic disruptions and the state’s staggered plan to move testing online delayed a long-needed review of cut scores. The conclusion of the move online called for an update, he said.

The department’s proposal would have made it easier for students to be considered advanced on the state math and reading tests. It would not have changed the minimums scores required to be deemed proficient.

A committee of almost 90 teachers helped inform the proposal, Campbell said. But members of the board, including some members who are also state legislators, criticized the proposal for being rushed and for leaving insufficient time for public feedback.

The proposal failed 5-9 in a Nov. 19 vote.

It’s unclear whether the Department of Education will pursue changing cut scores again for a future year.

State officials don’t say when districts can expect scores

In a Nov. 5 email obtained by Chalkbeat, Department of Education Deputy Secretary Amy Lena told school leaders that if the state board adopted the plan, officials would share test results with districts “as soon as possible in the days that follow.”

But after the state board rejected the proposal last week, Lena said releasing the scores will now “take a little bit of time.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education did not respond to questions about when districts can expect to receive results, or why those results were not ready ahead of time.

Timeline for Philadelphia school selection remains the same

Philadelphia school officials have delayed the deadline for its school selection process twice this fall as families wait for official PSSA results.

The results are crucial for students vying for spots in several of the city’s competitive magnet schools. Students are only eligible for those schools if they meet certain score thresholds. If a student applies to a school that they are not eligible for, they essentially waste one of their five limited lottery picks.

Two weeks ago, Superintendent Tony Watlington announced that the district would close the school selection portal between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2 to upload 2026 state assessment results.

Now, it’s an open question whether the district will even get the official results within that timeframe.

The school selection process is scheduled to close on Dec. 16.

A spokesperson from the Philadelphia school district did not respond to questions about whether officials were considering any changes to that timeline, and if they had received any additional information from the state.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.