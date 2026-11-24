Detroit Public Schools Community District officials have increased police presence at Mumford High School and are working to address school culture issues in response to student fights.

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Amid escalating violence, Detroit’s public school district has increased police presence at one high school and implemented a plan to address the school’s culture.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said more officers are in place at Mumford High School, along with a faculty plan, as the neighborhood high school and some others experience a rise in large after-school fights.

Vitti provided the information during a Nov. 10 school board meeting in response to questions from DPSCD board President LaTrice McClendon, who sought an update on what the district was doing to ensure student safety.

Parent and advocate Melissa Redman said during public comment that fights at Mumford are problematic and happening almost every day inside and outside the school.

“At one point, Mumford High School was the place to be. We must take control of what happens here,” Redman told the board. “I went to Mumford, I still support Mumford. I live in this community, and I’m a person that will speak up about it.”

The superintendent did not specify beyond Mumford which schools are seeing increased violence, but a parent from Thurgood Marshall Elementary-Middle School also spoke during the meeting, saying that her daughter was being bullied and having her life threatened by students. The parent also said a weapon made its way into the school despite the building’s metal detectors and students having to carry clear backpacks.

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“I wanna know what procedures are actually being taken,” the parent said.

Vitti acknowledged that the district was aware of the weapon incident at Thurgood Marshall and said that it was under investigation.

DPSCD Chief of Public Safety Labrit Jackson said he did not know about the incident at Thurgood Marshall or increased violence in other district schools. Fights, he said, are usually dealt with at the school level.

“Not every fight rises to the level of public safety involvement,” Jackson told BridgeDetroit, “so we wouldn’t be apprised of every fight that happens in a school.”

School safety and security have been top of mind for DPSCD this year. In June, the board adopted a $1.1 billion budget for the 2026-27 school year that allocated funds for the expansion of security guards and police officers and new metal detectors at neighborhood high schools, Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School and large K-8 schools after two 2025 incidents involving students bringing weapons into classrooms. The district this year also received a surplus of $10.3 million in one-time state mental health and school safety funds.

Representatives from some of Detroit’s Community Violence Intervention groups, or CVI groups, also attended the Nov. 10 meeting, including Team Pursuit Executive Director Quincy Smith. The organization works out of the 48205 ZIP code on Detroit’s east side and provides programming at Denby and Osborne high schools and Fisher Magnet Academy.

Smith said CVI groups can help support the district’s safety initiatives.

“We have credible messengers, neighborhood influencers, and individuals who live in the community who have relationships with those students who can intervene and de-escalate a lot of those situations,” he said.

Ciera Renee, director of public health and safety for another CVI group, FORCE Detroit, said she implemented a violence prevention effort at Cody High School called Detroit Keepers. The program offers mentorship, conflict resolution, and mental health support to students.

Renee asked the board to prioritize sustainable funding for CVI programs within DPSCD schools. Vitti told BridgeDetroit that the district has used its own funding and state grants to support those programs.

“Our children deserve to have more than a response after violence occurs,” Renee said. “They deserve intentional systems designed to prevent violence before it reaches the classrooms, homes, and neighborhoods.”

Jackson said DPSCD partners with seven CVI groups overall, including Team Pursuit, FORCE Detroit, Detroit Friends and Family, Detroit 300, and Ceasefire Detroit. He said the district is “always looking for expansion.”

Vitti said that DPSCD also works with the mentoring program Pretty Brown Girl to provide social-emotional learning, academic support, and leadership development for girls. The district, he said, has also received a grant to provide male mentoring to students. Sharlonda Buckman, DPSCD’s assistant superintendent of Family and Community Engagement, or FACE, told BridgeDetroit the CVI grant is from the Michigan Department of Education, but she didn’t specify the amount. DPSCD’s 2026-27 budget includes increased funding for male mentoring through its FACE department.

“In addition to that, we’ve protected schools with extra deans, extra assistant principals, even when enrollment was declining in our neighborhood high schools,” Vitti said during the board meeting. “We’ve increased the allocation for counselors.”

Based on feedback he’s received from principals, Vitti said one thing the district needs to improve on is getting students to disperse faster after school dismissal.

“That is going to be a responsibility of our police officers and some administrative staff to continue to move students to their bus stops, walking home or getting rides home rather than staying around after school,” Vitti said.

Safety concerns extend to high-traffic areas

During the Nov. 10 discussion, board secretary Monique Bryant said she’s received emails about students who were injured in high-traffic areas and asked whether the district could add more crossing guards.

There are currently 30 crossing guards across the district, provided by the Detroit Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit, but the police department has had difficulty hiring more, Vitti said.

“What we have done at individual schools is rely on volunteers or police presence at certain schools that have recurring challenges,” he said.

Bryant asked if the district is having parent groups work with organizations like Michigan Safe Routes to School, or SRTS, which helps schools secure funding for traffic safety improvements. Jackson told BridgeDetroit that the district still partners with SRTS.

McClendon suggested that the district’s police department assist in managing schools with high-traffic areas. Vitti told McClendon that he’s reluctant to shift focus because he wants to ensure that there are enough officers on duty at the schools experiencing high levels of fighting.

Micah Walker is a reporter for BridgeDetroit. You can reach her at mwalker@bridgedetroit.com.