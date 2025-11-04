Two local ballot issues in Colorado could send millions of dollars to child care care efforts.

Voters in two Colorado communities are considering sales tax hikes this Election Day that would generate millions of dollars in annual revenue for early childhood efforts.

One measure is on the ballot in Larimer County, a northern Colorado community of about 375,000 people. The other is in a mountain resort region that includes Pitkin and Garfield counties and a corner of Eagle County.

Both measures ask voters for a .25% sales tax increase, a levy that would not apply to food, gas, diapers, or prescription drugs. The proceeds in both cases would help families pay for child care, boost pay for child care workers, and fund child care facility expansion or improvement.

The two ballot issues are among a record number of local pitches for money to bolster the notoriously low-margin child care sector and help working families who struggle to find care or cover the cost of tuition. In addition to the two sales tax measures, voters in seven rural counties — Chaffee, Custer, Eagle, Gilpin, Hinsdale, Lincoln, and Ouray counties — are deciding on lodging taxes that could generate new funding for child care facilities or related efforts.

The measure in Pitkin, Garfield, and Eagle counties is particularly notable because it would create Colorado’s first early childhood development special district, a region with taxing authority enabled by a 2019 state law. The idea is that multiple communities or counties can band together and ask voters within their boundaries to levy taxes for early childhood efforts.

The sales tax in the new district, which would be called Confluence Early Childhood Development Special Service District, would generate about $10.5 million a year for efforts along the Aspen-to-Parachute corridor.

Maggie Tiscornia, outreach director for the proposed district’s ballot campaign, said, “It would just be not only a first in the state, but really a first locally as well to have something truly regional.”

The sales tax measure in Larimer would generate nearly $29 million a year. Some of the money would be used for sliding-scale child care subsidies, with every family eligible for some help, said Christina Taylor, CEO of the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County.

Another chunk of the money would be used for quarterly wage subsidies for child care employees, many of whom earn $16 to $19 an hour. A smaller amount would help providers upgrade or expand their facilities.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat, covering early childhood issues and early literacy. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.