The Detroit Public Schools Community District is weighing contracts with a handful of community violence intervention programs to expand the number of students who will benefit from mentoring.

Did you know search engines like Google are changing the way you see news? Keep Chalkbeat’s valuable education coverage at the top of your feeds by clicking here and checking the box next to our name.

The Detroit school district plans to contract with a handful of community violence intervention programs to expand the number of adults mentoring students.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District launched a male mentoring program last year. The expansion would allow the number of students being mentored in grades 6-12 to increase from 1,826 to 4,000, according to agenda materials for a board committee meeting Monday night.

“Research shows that a consistent adult relationship changes outcomes, particularly reducing delinquency and aggression among youth from low-resource backgrounds,” the report said.

Board members raised some concerns about the expansion, with some urging the district to ensure that girls are also included in the initiative, and one board member questioning why one organization is receiving more money than the other groups.

The work with the community violence intervention groups comes at a time when school safety and security concerns have most recently prompted the district to increase police presence at a district high school and months after the board approved a contract that included funding for additional security measures at schools.

The contracts are funded by a competitive state grant DPSCD and other districts to support community violence intervention plans to reduce or prevent youth violence. District officials did not answer a question about how much grant money was received.

The board is expected to take action on the contracts during its Dec. 8 monthly meeting.

These are the organizations and the amount of money they will receive:

BluCar, $880,000

The Manhood Project, $882,750

Detroit Peoples Community dba The Peoples Action, $440,000

Team Pursuit Global, $660,000

Force Detroit, $1,540,000

Your shortcut to navigating Detroit's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Detroit's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Several of the organizations had contracts with the district during the 2025-26 school year to provide mentoring, while two of them (Detroit Peoples Community and Force Detroit) volunteered to mentor students.

Board President LaTrice McClendon questioned why there is a difference between how much Force Detroit is receiving compared to BluCar, the latter of which is serving more schools.

“Help me understand the difference with one organization serving more and getting less … and how we came about these numbers,” McClendon asked Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.

Assistant Superintendent Sharlonda Buckman explained that Force Detroit has a more expansive service model. In addition to weekly mentoring sessions that the other CVI groups will do, Force Detroit also provides wraparound services such as counseling, outreach to families, and community outreach.

“They do more work with the students they serve,” Buckman said.

“I’m very supportive of all the CVIs,” McClendon said. “The work is very necessary.”

But she wants to see the district provide more language in the contracts that clarifies what their particular services will be. The contracts currently have the same boilerplate language describing the scope of service in each.

McClendon and other board members also asked for clarification about whether girls are included in the programs because the language in the board agenda packet referred to male mentoring.

“Can we be more inclusive of our young women,” asked Monique Bryant, the board secretary.

Buckman responded that some of the CVI organizations provide mentoring for girls.

“A lot of the proposals initially talked about boys because we launched this {male mentoring program} last year. We launched this to target males within our school district. But this grant from the state does allow for servicing girls.”

Vitti said the district would revise the agenda item to be more specific about the cost per student and why there is a difference, as well as how many girls will be served by each CVI.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.