Gov. JB Pritzker announced that he will not opt Illinois into the federal tax credit scholarship program on Nov. 24, 2026.

Did you know search engines like Google are changing the way you see news? Keep Chalkbeat’s valuable education coverage at the top of your feeds by clicking here and checking the box next to our name.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that Illinois won’t opt in to the federal tax credit scholarship program, making it the sixth state to reject the Trump administration’s initiative.

Pritzker, who won reelection for his third term as governor earlier this month, had kept quiet this year about whether he would elect to opt into the program. It allows individual taxpayers to receive dollar-for-dollar tax credits up to $1,700 for donations toward scholarship-granting programs that pay for tuition and other education services in private and public schools. His decision came down to the wire, as state leaders only have until the end of the year to join the program.

The governor’s office said participating in the program would be a detriment to students who attend public schools. Some public education advocates, including a sitting Chicago Board of Education member, had called on the governor to opt in, arguing that public schools could fill budgetary gaps with the donations. The governor’s statement also said he is wary of the lack of oversight for private school donations and how little say states have over setting guidelines for the program.

We're on a need-to-know basis. Every weekday morning, Chalkbeat Chicago is bringing thousands of subscribers the news on local public schools and education policy that they need to start their day. Sign up for our free newsletter to join them. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

“At a time when public school education needs investments more than ever, we should not siphon money from public schools for private education – especially as the Trump administration’s policies decimate education,” Pritzker said in his statement. “We have a responsibility to do right by all of our students.” ​

Illinois lawmakers ended a short-lived state tax credit scholarship program in late 2023. It was set up in 2018 as part of broader school funding legislation that led to annual increases to public school districts.

Illinois taxpayers can still benefit from the federal rebates for education donations, but they can only make donations to groups that operate outside of the state. Pritzker’s decision means Illinois schools cannot receive money from the program.

The announcement puts an end to the intense debate among education advocates in Illinois over whether Pritzker should join the program. The Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, the state’s two largest teachers union, were vocally opposed to participating in the program.

Illinois joins five other Democratic-led states — Oregon, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Virginia — that have opted out of the program, which starts Jan. 1, according to an Education Freedom Tax Credit resource site. At least three Democratic governors have opted in, while a handful of others were forced to participate after state legislatures overrode their decisions.

Makiya Seminera is a reporter covering how the state and federal government affect education in Chicago and across Illinois. Contact Makiya at mseminera@chalkbeat.org.