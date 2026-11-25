Knox County Schools’ plan to convert a career and technical education school into a smaller data science academy has drawn pushback from community members and former students concerned about losing access to skilled trades education.

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Colten Roberto discovered a different way to learn when he stepped into a welding class at Byington-Solway Technology Center his freshman year of high school.

Roberto spent half of every school day at the career and technical education school serving high school students in Karns, a small unincorporated community in Knox County.

He got by in his traditional academic classes at nearby Karns High School, but writing papers or spending time on the computer never felt right. The hands-on construction, mechanics, and welding courses he took at Byington did.

And they paid off. Roberto now works as a welder at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory with a salary well above the Tennessee household average.

That same Byington pathway may soon be closed to other Karns-area high school students. Knox County Schools announced last week that it plans to convert Byington, a longstanding feeder school offering career and technical education to students at nearby high schools, into a “destination academy” for data science by next fall.

The announcement has roiled the community, sparking concerns about prioritizing rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technology at the expense of critical skilled trades education.

“It’s sad, but it seems crazy,” Roberto said. “There’s a shortage of tradesmen and women in every field, not just welding.”

The new data science center does not mean KCS will stop offering skilled trade programs. Students can access CTE programs through dual enrollment with nearby trade schools, and district officials say nearby high schools may absorb some of Byington’s shuttered programs next year.

But the future remains unclear for the 350 students Byington serves each semester. The district’s decision, and ensuing community pushback, highlight a challenge facing educators: how to prepare students for the workforce as AI changes the job market.

Keith Wilson, the district’s assistant superintendent for academics, said last week the district must constantly assess “what the future demands and the future workforce needs are and continue to look at our programs.”

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“Any time we have changes to programming, that’s a tough place to be,” Wilson acknowledged in a local radio interview. “We certainly recognize the value a lot of our students have seen with the programs offered at Byington. The staff there is wonderful. Change is a difficult piece to work through.”

Data science programs that taught tech skills like coding were considered forward-looking just a few years ago, encouraged by some in the tech industry as a reliable pathway to lucrative careers. Now, some districts are rethinking their curriculums as software engineering and entry-level tech job opportunities have dried up amid the AI boom. Meanwhile, proposals to open AI-focused schools have faltered in the face of strong community pushback.

For some Byington graduates, these shifts underscore the importance of skilled trades, many of which are in high demand amid an aging workforce.

“You don’t know what you don’t know in the future, but AI cannot take my job,” Roberto said. “There’s too much of a human aspect in welding. You can do robotic welding, but in fabricating and welding, AI just can’t do it. I can’t see AI crawling under a house and fixing somebody’s stopped up drain, or working on some sort of heavy machinery. I think we’re some of the few that AI can’t touch.”

Kendra Lynn Dill, another Byington graduate, sees the value of data science education in the 21st century, but worries about losing access to training in fields that need workers.

“I think it’s important that the trades stick around,” Dill said. “Not every kid has the option to be able to go to college out of high school, or at all.”

Dill graduated from Byington in 2020 after completing its early childhood program. She worked in the school’s on-site preschool to earn credits toward state early childhood provider certification. Her now-husband studied plumbing, carpentry, and electrical work at Byington.

The couple’s young daughter now attends the same preschool where Dill gained hands-on experience as part of her early education training at Byington. The district hasn’t told families what will happen to the preschool when Byington transitions to the data science academy, Dill said.

Meanwhile, Tennessee faces a critical shortage of early childhood educators. More than half of Tennessee childcare providers reported recent staffing shortages, and experts say alternate pathways to licensure could help address the shortage.

“AI is not going to teach my kid, it’s not going to feed my kid,” Dill said.

The new Byington program will initially enroll 50 students next fall to study data analysis and modeling, programming languages, and research methods. Byington’s current offerings include electrical and structural trades, cosmetology, audiovisual production, early childhood education, and veterinary sciences.

“The goal is to develop analytical and problem-solving skills that can be applied across a wide range of in-demand careers and postsecondary opportunities,” a district spokesperson said last week.

The district said current Byington juniors and seniors will have a way to complete their trade programs, though details are sparse on where that will take place. Officials are in talks with the local Tennessee College of Applied Technology to strengthen an existing dual enrollment program, the district said.

Though Knox County Schools faces a $4 million budget crisis this year, the district maintains Byington’s conversion is not a cost-cutting measure. It plans to increase enrollment at the data science academy to 200 students over the next four years.

The district can make the change without school board approval, though Dill and others plan to lobby the board in December to oppose the proposal.

Melissa Brown is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact Melissa at mbrown@chalkbeat.org.