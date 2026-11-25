Anusha Thotakura, an appointed Chicago school board member who ran to keep her seat this year, poses for a portrait in Oz Park. Thotakura is seeking a recount after narrowly losing to newcomer Isaiah White.

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Chicago school board member Anusha Thotakura is seeking a recount in her race to represent a downtown school board district after losing the election by 103 votes this month.

Thotakura said in a statement Wednesday that her campaign was filing a petition with the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners for a recount in District 6a.

Thotakura narrowly lost to newcomer Isaiah White in the Nov. 3 election, garnering 34.15% of the vote compared with White’s 34.40%. A third candidate, Brenda Lee Anderson, received 31.45% of the vote, finishing 1,175 votes behind White.

Illinois’ election law says candidates can request recounts when they receive at least 95% of the winning candidate’s vote total. Thotakura received more than 99% of White’s vote total. The results of a recount can’t immediately change the outcome of an election, but they can be used as part of a formal objection to election results, according to the law.

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This election was the first time Chicagoans could elect the city’s entire school board.

“Every vote matters, and in a race this close, a careful second look is the responsible step,” Thotakura said in a statement to Chalkbeat.

Her campaign said it would accept the final outcome.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Elections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thotakura previously ran for school board in 2024, losing to Jessica Biggs, who was elected board president this month. In late 2024, Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed Thotakura to the board.

Thotakura’s district stretches from River North into Wicker Park and was home to one of the more competitive, heated school board races this year.

Newly elected board members will be sworn in Jan. 15, 2027.

Reema Amin is a reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.