2026 Chicago School
Board Election

A multilingual reporting collaboration featuring 17 news organizations.

For the first time, Chicago Public Schools will be overseen by a fully-elected school board. These officials are responsible for the education of about 300,000 children across more than 600 schools and will set priorities for the next two years. All voters, whether they have students in CPS or not, can cast a ballot for a school board president and a representative for their district.

KEY DATES

Oct. 1

Early voting begins downtown

Oct. 18

Last day to register to vote online

Oct. 19

Early voting begins in all 50 wards

Oct. 29

Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot

Nov. 3

Election Day

In-person registration is allowed with two forms of ID, including one with your current address.

FIND YOUR SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT

Explore the map below to learn about who’s running and about the demographics and public schools in each district.

Click “Find your district” in the upper left hand corner to get started.

Voter Guide (opens in new tab)

Election Coverage Partners

FEATURED ELECTION COVERAGE

Illinois Answers Project: Track who’s donating to whom in the 2026 Chicago School Board elections

Sign up to get real-time alerts or email summaries of campaign disclosures for any Chicago Board of Education race.

By 
Andrew Adams, Illinois Answers Project
15West: Chicago school board accessible voter guide
By 
15West
WTTW: How this year’s Chicago Board of Education elections will work
By 
WTTW
Borderless Magazine: He watched his mother advocate for special ed support in CPS. Now, he’s voting for change
By 
Samantha Monje, Borderless Magazine
2026 Chicago School Board Voter Guide
By 
Staff at Chalkbeat, WBEZ, Block Club Chicago, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago’s school board is undergoing a massive change this year. Are you ready for the November election?
By 
Makiya Seminera
Hyde Park Herald: Hilario Dominguez pitches universal pre-K, better school meals and youth jobs in bid for school board president
By 
Max Blaisdell, Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald: Jessica Biggs runs for school board president
By 
Max Blaisdell, Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald: Sendhil Revuluri touts fiscal record, integrity in bid for school board president
By 
Max Blaisdell, Hyde Park Herald
This coverage is made possible by Press Forward Chicago with additional support from the Joyce Foundation, Crown Family Philanthropies, Square One Foundation, Richard R. Driehaus Foundation, McDougal Family Foundation, Lloyd A. Fry Foundation, Steans Family Foundation, and CME Group Foundation. Our news organizations do not make recommendations or endorsements.

Chicago School Board Elections 2026
Interactive Map: 2026 Chicago School Board Districts

For the first time, Chicago Public Schools will be overseen by a fully-elected school board. Find your district and learn about who’s running and about the demographics and public schools in each.

By 
Thomas Wilburn
Chicago
2026 Chicago School Board Election Resources

A multilingual reporting collaboration featuring 17 news organizations.

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
Chicago School Board Elections 2026
2026 Chicago School Board Voter Guide

For the first time, Chicagoans will elect the entire Board of Education. Find which district you vote in and compare candidates.

By 
Staff at Chalkbeat, WBEZ, Block Club Chicago, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago School Board Elections 2026
Meet the four people running for Chicago school board president

The Chicago Board of Education president represents the board publicly, runs board meetings, and helps set the agenda. The person elected will lead the board for the next four years.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
and
Sarah Karp, WBEZ
Chicago School Board Elections 2026
Meet the people running for Chicago’s school board election in District 1a on the Far Northwest Side

The Chicago neighborhoods that Ed Bannon or Margie Luczak could represent include Edison Park, Norwood Park, and Jefferson Park.

By 
Makiya Seminera
Chicago School Board Elections 2026
Meet the people running for Chicago’s school board in District 1b on the Northwest Side

The Chicago neighborhoods that Claudia Peralta or Michelle Pierre could represent include Portage Park, Dunning, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin, North Park, Montclare, and Albany Park.

By 
Makiya Seminera
Chicago School Board Elections 2026
Meet the people running for Chicago’s school board in District 2a on the North Side

The Chicago neighborhoods that Ebony DeBerry, Bruce Leon, or Hector Morales could represent include West Ridge, Rogers Park, and North Park.

By 
Molly DeVore, Block Club Chicago
Chicago School Board Elections 2026
Meet the people running for Chicago’s school board in District 2b on the North Side

The Chicago neighborhoods that Debby Pope, Kyna Lenhof, or Daniel Basco could represent include Lincoln Square, Edgewater, Albany Park, Uptown, and North Park.

By 
Molly DeVore, Block Club Chicago
Chicago School Board Elections 2026
Meet the people running for Chicago’s school board in District 3a on the Northwest Side

The Chicago neighborhoods that Norma Rios Sierra or Peter Gonzales could represent include Avondale, Irving Park, Logan Square, Belmont Cragin, Hermosa, Albany Park.

By 
Ariel Parrella-Aureli, Block Club Chicago
Chicago School Board Elections 2026
Meet the people running for Chicago’s school board in District 3b

The Chicago neighborhoods that Jason Dónes or Carlos Rivas Jr. could represent include Humboldt Park, Logan Square, Belmont Cragin, West Town, Hermosa.

By 
Ariel Parrella-Aureli, Block Club Chicago