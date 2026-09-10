Five of the seven seats on the IPS school board are up for election this November.

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This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2026 school board elections.

Update, Sept 11: This guide was updated to reflect that Lindsey Cornett is now on the ballot for IPS school board and not a write-in candidate.

The majority of seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners are on the November ballot in the first election since the creation of a new board appointed by the mayor to manage key aspects of city schools.

The election is the first for partisan school board candidates, which led to one IPS candidate being removed from the ballot, but then added back.

Fifteen candidates are vying for five seats on the seven-member school board. All five incumbents are seeking re-election.

While three seats - districts 3 and 5 and one At-Large - were regularly scheduled to be on the ballot this year, two more are also there due to resignations earlier this year. The District 2 and District 4 seats were filled with appointed members until the election.

IPS school board members oversee district policies, goal setting, and some financial decisions. They also hire and oversee the superintendent. The new Indianapolis Public Education Corporation or IPEC took over key responsibilities for IPS and charter schools in the city from school boards including managing school buildings and transportation and the ability to put a tax measure on the ballot.

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The outcome of the November tax measure, or referendum, will also determine potential budget cuts. Officials have estimated that the district will need to make around $20 million in cuts even if the tax measure passes.

Also new this year is the option for school board candidates to be partisan. A vast majority of IPS school board candidates are running as Democrats, a stark contrast to the rest of central Indiana and the state.

What to know before you vote for IPS school board

Voters living anywhere within IPS boundaries can vote for the one at-large seat on the ballot. For the four district seats, voters must live in that district to vote in the race.

Three of the districts on the ballot represent the northern half of the IPS district boundaries: District 5 to the west, District 3 in the central portion, and District 2 in the east. And District 4 represents the southwestern part of the school district.

The most crowded races are four candidates each in District 3 and for the at-large seat. There are three candidates in District 5 and two in District 2. District 4 has two candidates.

Chalkbeat and WFYI sent survey questions to each of the candidates to help voters learn more ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Chalkbeat and WFYI will host a candidate forum on Oct. 19 at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch, 40 E St Clair St. RSVP here.

How can I vote in school board elections?

School board elections are not included in straight ticket voting. Despite school board candidates now having the option to include a party affiliation, candidates of the same party can be running against each other.

Voter registration is underway and ends Oct. 5. Marion County residents can check their voter status and register to vote here.

Early voting begins Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis City-County Building, 200 E. Washington St. Additional early voting sites open Oct. 24.

On Election Day Nov. 3, Marion County residents can vote at any of the county’s voting centers, which can be found online. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Update, Sept 14: Daqavise Winston’s photo was updated.

Contact WFYI Government Reporter Caroline Beck at cbeck@wfyi.org.