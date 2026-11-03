Five seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s seven-member board are up for election Tuesday. Voters will elect a new majority to govern Michigan’s largest school district.

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A new majority will be elected to the Detroit school board Tuesday, in a pivotal election that may change the direction of the district for years to come.

Detroiters will vote to fill five open at-large seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s seven-member board, including four seats with full four-year terms and one with a two-year partial term. The election comes as parents and community members push district leaders for more urgency in improving academic achievement, building conditions, and transparency.

The future of the district was on the minds of voters such as Elizabeth Gist. She said she spent a lot of time researching since she hadn’t heard much from any campaign, and selected about seven school board candidates she planned to vote for. She hopes they can improve Detroit’s educational system and its children’s outcomes.

“Children are the future…and I’m concerned. Because critical thinking seems to be a lost art. Even basic phonics, reading, arithmetic,” Gist said.

Fellow Detroiter Brian Spooner brought his daughter with him to vote Tuesday afternoon at the 7th Day Adventist Church on the city’s east side. He said dramatic change is needed within the DPSCD, citing concerns over literacy, too many school closures and a dearth of quality schools in the city.

“You have to go so far out to get a school of good quality,” said Spooner.

The new board will be tasked with governing Michigan’s largest district 10 years after its creation.

The board will decide the fate of small schools with high costs, may face difficult budget decisions as the district’s literacy lawsuit settlement runs out, and will have to find ways to continue reducing chronic absenteeism.

Many of the 34 candidates listed on the ballot want sweeping changes to the district’s current strategies, with some calling for the removal of Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.

The board has the power to vote on district spending, curriculum, and policy. In DPSCD, the board can vote to hire or fire the superintendent, but the Detroit Financial Review Commission must approve terminations.

Thirty-one names are on the ballot for the four full-term seats. Three of those candidates — Natalie Bien-Aime, Henrietta Ivey, and Darious Morris — have said they are no longer running.

Three candidates — Ijazz Jackson, Aliya Moore, and Shawn Vaughn — are running for the two-year seat.

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With so many candidates on the ballot, some voters at the polls said they were confused about who to vote for Tuesday.

Katherine Jackson, a retiree, said that while her grandchildren attend DPSCD schools she is not as informed on the candidates as she hoped she could have been.

“I really wish there was someone or something to help me so I just voted for the names I recognized,” she said.

Nichelle Williams, a southwest Detroit home healthcare worker, has a freshman daughter attending the University Preparatory Academy charter school, and described herself as not being familiar with the dozens of candidates. But she is sure of one thing — that it’s time to “shake things up.”

She cited the district’s decades-long struggles with literacy rates.

“They need a change when it comes to reading, a lot of students are really far behind where they have to be and can’t read,” Williams said. “Then they turn into adults who can’t read…something has to change.”

You can read what many of the candidates had to say about critical district issues in our voter guide.

We also have guides comparing where the candidates stand on:

Read more of our DPSCD board election coverage here:

Statewide races on Tuesday’s ballot will also affect education for Detroit students, including the governor’s race and the battle for two seats on the State Board of Education.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Amelia Benavides-Colón from BridgeDetroit and Beki San Martin of the Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.

The vote tallies below reflect results from 145 partially reported precincts out of 452: