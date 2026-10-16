Judith Pritchett, Tiffany Tilley, Terence Collins, and Bree Moeggenberg are the major-party candidates running for Michigan’s State Board of Education in the Nov. 3 statewide election.

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The four major-party candidates for Michigan’s State Board of Education have varied political views, but they’re on the same page when it comes to one of the biggest priorities for education in the state: The need to improve literacy and curriculum.

The candidates — Democrats Judith Pritchett and Tiffany Tilley, both incumbents, and Republicans Terence Collins and Bree Moeggenberg — are vying for two eight-year terms on the eight-member board. The board now includes six Democrats and two Republicans.

There are also six minor-party candidates.

The State Board of Education is a statewide, elected body that serves to hire, fire, and oversee the state superintendent who in turn oversees the Michigan Department of Education. The board also establishes policies for public schools, approves academic standards, and provides guidance to the Michigan Legislature on education issues. Among the board and department’s current priorities is Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan, which outlines the state’s priorities for improving education.

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Literacy has been a top education priority in the Michigan Legislature, the state education department, and for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as state and national exams show significant challenges for students in reading. On the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress taken this spring, just 44% of students in grades 3-8 were proficient in English language arts. More troubling, for third graders, 38.2% were proficient, the lowest level in the 12-year history of the exam.

On the National Assessment of Educational Progress, just 24% of Michigan fourth graders who took the exam were considered proficient in reading, compared to 30% nationally.

State lawmakers have responded to the poor performance by focusing on training teachers and encouraging stronger curriculum.

Chalkbeat, in a questionnaire sent to the four candidates, asked about their top three priorities. Each of them cited literacy or curriculum as an important issue.

Candidates said identifying students early when they’re struggling with literacy and providing additional support to them is key. They also cited the need for schools to use evidence-based interventions and curriculum. Early literacy is important, as is successfully implementing the state’s literacy law and restoring instructional focus.

You can read their full comments on their priorities, as well as their answers to questions such as the biggest challenges facing Michigan schools, how the state should address shortages in special education, and the role poverty plays in affecting student performance, in the voter guide below.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.