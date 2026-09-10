Detroit challengesDetroit Public Schools Community District

Detroit mayor announces 7 new after-school program sites with $2.2 million in city funds

 | September 10, 2026, 9:48pm UTC
One female adult and four young female students sit at a table in a cafeteria working together with a laptop. There is a young boy sitting at a table in the background.
Mayor Mary Sheffield's office announced Thursday that a $2.2 million investment in after-school programming will allow around 1,000 more students access to GOAL Line Detroit programs. (Elaine Cromie / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

Seven new after-school sites will open across Detroit this school year using $2.2 million in city funding, Mayor Mary Sheffield announced Thursday.

As part of Sheffield’s initiative to improve life for the city’s youth, the funding will allow the existing after-school program Get On And Learn, or GOAL Line Detroit, to expand to parts of the city lacking access to affordable out-of-school opportunities. The free program also will provide transportation for K-8 students from city schools to the new sites.

The program currently has 33 sites and serves more than 2,700 students, according to the city. With the expansion, it will serve around 1,000 more children in the city, Sheffield said at a press conference Thursday at the Northwest Activities Center.

For the first time in the program’s history, there will be sites in all seven City Council districts, Ricky Fountain, executive director of the Community Education Commission, said at the press conference.

“Our parents now can finish their workday knowing their children are safe and engaged, instead of having to leave work early or arrange transportation every afternoon,” Sheffield said.

At Thursday’s press conference, Sloan Gibson, the father of a fourth grader at Foreign Language Immersion and Cultural Studies School, said GOAL Line has helped his son grow as a student. The program also made his work schedule more manageable, he added.

“Those few extra hours, you know, it gives us a chance to get work done, just take a deep breath,” he said.

Out-of-school programs can have a number of benefits for kids, including improvements in schoolday attendance, academic performance, and behavior.

But parents in Detroit and southeast Michigan have long lacked access to high-quality, affordable after-school programs.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, said at the press conference that transportation is a barrier for families trying to get their kids to such programs.

“Our families are struggling,” he said. “They’re working. They’ve got multiple jobs. Their kids are coming home and maybe just watching TV or sitting on a phone.”

GOAL Line also expanded this school year to offer after-school programming at four more DPSCD elementary-middle schools, Vitti said.

The nonprofit was created in 2018 through the city’s Community Education Commission under former Mayor Mike Duggan as an incentive for parents to keep students in Detroit schools. Since then, it has expanded with philanthropic and state funding. It now offers 57 different enrichment activities, including robotics, athletics, tutoring, financial literacy, and coding.

Sheffield said the expansion is a first step toward her goal of having an after-school program within 2 miles of every Detroit school.

The new GOAL Line sites will be located at:

  • Helen Moore Community Center
  • Coleman A. Young Recreation Center
  • Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center
  • Community Center at A.B. Ford Park
  • Detroit Public Library, Conley branch
  • Detroit Public Library, Lincoln Branch
  • Detroit Public Library, Chaney Branch

Existing GOAL Line sites are located at:

  • Northwest Activities Center
  • Heilmann Recreation Center
  • Patton Recreation Center
  • Engaged Detroit
  • Association for the Advancement of Deaf/Hard of Hearing
  • Cass Community Services Center
  • Detroit Public Library - Hubbard Branch
  • Detroit Public Library, Edison Branch
  • Detroit Public Library, Parkman Branch
  • Detroit Public Library, Redford Branch
  • Detroit Public Library, Sherwood Forest Branch
  • Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences
  • Bagley Elementary School of Journalism and Technology
  • Bow Elementary-Middle School
  • Bunche Preparatory Academy
  • Detroit Achievement Academy
  • Cornerstone Adams-Young Elementary Academy
  • Cornerstone Adams-Young Middle Academy
  • Foreign Language Immersion and Cultural Studies School
  • John R. King Academic and Performing Arts Academy
  • Palmer Park Preparatory Academy
  • Pasteur Elementary School
  • Schulze Academy for Technology and Arts
  • The School at Marygrove
  • Vernor Elementary School
  • Warrendale Charter Academy
  • Fisher Magnet Academy
  • Durfee Elementary-Middle School
  • Thirkell Elementary-Middle School
  • Munger Elementary-Middle School
  • Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy
  • Nolan Elementary-Middle School
  • Edison Elementary School

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Independent investigation sought by two Denver school board members accused of policy violations

Board Vice President Monica Hunter has been accused of allegedly using antisemitic language and member DJ Torres has been accused of missing multiple meetings, among other allegations.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 12:38am UTC
After a court challenge, Lindsey Cornett is back on the ballot for IPS school board

Cornett was removed from the ballot in August after not meeting requirements to run as a Democrat. Now, she’s back on the ballot but without a political affiliation.

By 
MJ Slaby
 | Today, 12:31am UTC
300 applications from 76 districts: Here are the 8 finalists for 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year

The Colorado Department of Education and district officials surprised finalists in their classrooms as part of the annual Colorado Teacher of the Year program.

By 
Jason Gonzales
and
Ann Schimke
 | September 4
Indianapolis Public Schools is ditching the citywide school enrollment portal. Here’s why that matters.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said the district will switch to PowerSchool for families’ application, enrollment, and registration needs.

By 
MJ Slaby
 | September 11
More than 50 candidates are running for school board across Marion County. Learn about them here.

10 school districts in the county have school board seats up for election. Read our voter guides for candidates’ responses to our surveys in partnership with WFYI and Mirror Indy.

By 
MJ Slaby
 | September 11
Will Tennessee schools benefit from major Meta settlement over kids’ social media addiction?

Tennessee is receiving a landmark legal settlement over alleged social media addiction harming kids. Who gets to decide where the money goes, and how quickly will it get to Tennessee kids?

By 
Melissa Brown
 | September 11