Mayor Mary Sheffield's office announced Thursday that a $2.2 million investment in after-school programming will allow around 1,000 more students access to GOAL Line Detroit programs.

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Seven new after-school sites will open across Detroit this school year using $2.2 million in city funding, Mayor Mary Sheffield announced Thursday.

As part of Sheffield’s initiative to improve life for the city’s youth, the funding will allow the existing after-school program Get On And Learn, or GOAL Line Detroit, to expand to parts of the city lacking access to affordable out-of-school opportunities. The free program also will provide transportation for K-8 students from city schools to the new sites.

The program currently has 33 sites and serves more than 2,700 students, according to the city. With the expansion, it will serve around 1,000 more children in the city, Sheffield said at a press conference Thursday at the Northwest Activities Center.

For the first time in the program’s history, there will be sites in all seven City Council districts, Ricky Fountain, executive director of the Community Education Commission, said at the press conference.

“Our parents now can finish their workday knowing their children are safe and engaged, instead of having to leave work early or arrange transportation every afternoon,” Sheffield said.

At Thursday’s press conference, Sloan Gibson, the father of a fourth grader at Foreign Language Immersion and Cultural Studies School, said GOAL Line has helped his son grow as a student. The program also made his work schedule more manageable, he added.

“Those few extra hours, you know, it gives us a chance to get work done, just take a deep breath,” he said.

Out-of-school programs can have a number of benefits for kids, including improvements in schoolday attendance, academic performance, and behavior.

But parents in Detroit and southeast Michigan have long lacked access to high-quality, affordable after-school programs.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, said at the press conference that transportation is a barrier for families trying to get their kids to such programs.

“Our families are struggling,” he said. “They’re working. They’ve got multiple jobs. Their kids are coming home and maybe just watching TV or sitting on a phone.”

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GOAL Line also expanded this school year to offer after-school programming at four more DPSCD elementary-middle schools, Vitti said.

The nonprofit was created in 2018 through the city’s Community Education Commission under former Mayor Mike Duggan as an incentive for parents to keep students in Detroit schools. Since then, it has expanded with philanthropic and state funding. It now offers 57 different enrichment activities, including robotics, athletics, tutoring, financial literacy, and coding.

Sheffield said the expansion is a first step toward her goal of having an after-school program within 2 miles of every Detroit school.

The new GOAL Line sites will be located at:

Helen Moore Community Center

Coleman A. Young Recreation Center

Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center

Community Center at A.B. Ford Park

Detroit Public Library, Conley branch

Detroit Public Library, Lincoln Branch

Detroit Public Library, Chaney Branch

Existing GOAL Line sites are located at:

Northwest Activities Center

Heilmann Recreation Center

Patton Recreation Center

Engaged Detroit

Association for the Advancement of Deaf/Hard of Hearing

Cass Community Services Center

Detroit Public Library - Hubbard Branch

Detroit Public Library, Edison Branch

Detroit Public Library, Parkman Branch

Detroit Public Library, Redford Branch

Detroit Public Library, Sherwood Forest Branch

Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences

Bagley Elementary School of Journalism and Technology

Bow Elementary-Middle School

Bunche Preparatory Academy

Detroit Achievement Academy

Cornerstone Adams-Young Elementary Academy

Cornerstone Adams-Young Middle Academy

Foreign Language Immersion and Cultural Studies School

John R. King Academic and Performing Arts Academy

Palmer Park Preparatory Academy

Pasteur Elementary School

Schulze Academy for Technology and Arts

The School at Marygrove

Vernor Elementary School

Warrendale Charter Academy

Fisher Magnet Academy

Durfee Elementary-Middle School

Thirkell Elementary-Middle School

Munger Elementary-Middle School

Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy

Nolan Elementary-Middle School

Edison Elementary School

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.