This voter guide was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana, Mirror Indy,and WFYI as part of a partnership to increase coverage of township school districts in Marion County and cover the 2024 school board elections.

Three of five school board seats are up for election at Lawrence Township schools, a district with about 16,500 students in the northeast corner of Marion County.

The township is growing more diverse. In the 2023-24 school year, about 45% of students were Black, 31% were Hispanic, and 73% identified as coming from low-income backgrounds.

Along with the demographic change, Lawrence’s physical footprint is evolving too. The township is nearing the completion of a $400 million Blue Ribbon Facilities plan that’s renovated schools and financed new additions to support a growing student population. The district also installed metal detectors this year in each of its middle and high schools to boost student safety measures.

This election

This November, incumbents are running in two of the three races, and there are four candidates total. Eric Young is challenging incumbent Crystal Puckett for the township’s at-large seat while candidates for Lawrence’s District 1 and District 3 positions are running unopposed.

Board members in the coming years will oversee the final phases of the district’s Blue Ribbon Facilities plan, including the construction of a new administration building in Fort Benjamin Harrison, and will help decide the future use of the former Craig Middle School where administrative offices are currently located.

Who votes and how to vote

Voters living in Lawrence Township school boundaries can select their choice for all three open seats — District 1, District 3, and at-large. The school board’s president, Wendy Muston, is not seeking reelection to her District 1 seat.

Voter registration is underway and ends on Oct. 7. Marion County residents can register to vote online.

Early voting begins on Oct. 8 at the City-County Building at 200 E. Market St. Additional early voting sites, including one at the Lawrence Education and Community Center at 6501 Sunnyside Road, open on Oct. 26 and can be found online.

On Election Day on Nov. 5, Marion County residents can vote at any of the county’s voting centers, which can be found online.

Meet the candidates

At-large

Two candidates are vying for Lawrence’s open at-large seat this year.

Crystal Puckett

Puckett, 42, is running for reelection to the Lawrence Township school board where she currently serves as the board’s secretary. She’s lived in Lawrence for more than 13 years, attended the district growing up and sends her children to Lawrence Township schools. Puckett is a small business owner and is active in church and community groups, such as Faith in Indiana. She hopes to continue her focus on advocating for equitable student outcomes, school safety, and the retention of highly qualified teachers. Her campaign website is here.

Eric Young

Young, 48, is a 23-year resident of Lawrence Township who sends his son to Lawrence Central High School. He grew up on Indianapolis’ west side and attended Wayne Township schools. He is the finance director of a local software development company and is part of several community organizations, including the Lawrence Township School Foundation. Young’s goals include supporting students’ academic achievement and teaching kids conflict resolution through partnerships with community and faith-based organizations. His campaign website is here.

District 1

One candidate is running unopposed for the township’s District 1 seat.

Shaila Mulholland

Mulholland, 44, is a Lawrence North High School graduate who has a doctorate in education and is the director of learning and evaluation for the Indianapolis Foundation. She sends two of her children to Lawrence Township schools and is involved with nonprofits such as Arts for Lawrence and the Lawrence Township School Foundation. Shaila wants to prioritize community relationships and support for students’ academic, social, emotional, and physical needs. Mulholland’s campaign website is here.

District 3

One candidate is running unopposed for Lawrence’s District 3 seat.

Amy Norman

Norman, 46, is running for a second term on the Lawrence Township board for which she currently serves as vice president. Norman has lived in Lawrence for 18 years and sends three children to district schools. She is a track and field coach for the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis and teaches tae kwon do. Norman’s priorities include advocacy among legislators, accommodations for children with disabilities and fiscal responsibility. Her campaign website is here.

