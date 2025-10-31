The IPS Arts Enrichment Fund will boost arts education in the district through the sale of artwork that used to be in school buildings.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

The Indianapolis Public Schools board approved a plan to transfer 148 pieces of fine art to the IPS Foundation to create an arts education fund for students.

The IPS Foundation will sell the artwork to the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which will pay $1.16 million for the paintings. The foundation will use the proceeds from the sale to establish the IPS Arts Enrichment fund. That fund will support arts instruction and enrichment activities such as field trips and visiting artists programs, the district said earlier this week.

Your shortcut to navigating Marion County's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free daily newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Indy's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

The pieces of art, which date from the 1890s through the 1970s, were kept in storage but once hung in IPS schools that are now closed, according to the district.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.