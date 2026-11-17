The Indianapolis Public Schools Administrative Building in 2025. District officials have proposed closing six schools. If the IPS board approves the plan, the schools would shut down after the 2026-27 academic year.

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Indianapolis Public Schools is proposing to close six schools after this school year as student enrollment plunges and budget problems plague the district.

The following schools would be affected, according to information shared at a Tuesday agenda review session of the IPS school board, which is expected to take action on the plan Dec. 8.

Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58. The school will merge with Christian Park School 82 at Christian Park. Christian Park will continue to offer the Exploratory instructional model.

Robert Lee Frost School 106. The school will merge with Eliza Blaker School 55 at Eliza Blaker, which will continue to offer the Reggio-inspired instructional model.

Benjamin Harrison School 2. The school will merge with Charity Dye School 27, which will continue to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) instructional model.

Longfellow Middle School. The school will merge with Howe Middle School, which will continue to offer the IB model.

Frederick Douglass School 19 and James A. Garfield School 31 will both merge with Eleanor Skillen School 34. Eleanor Skillen will offer the STEM instructional model that James A. Garfield currently offers.

Margaret McFarland Learning Academy (MMLA) and Positive Supports Academy will move to James A. Garfield School 31. MMLA will continue to support students with disabilities, while Positive Supports Academy will continue to offer alternative education services.

The elementary high-ability program will move from Merle Sidener Academy 59 to the Benjamin Harrison School 2 building, which Johnson described as more central in the district.

The new Joyce Kilmer 69 building currently under construction will become the CITY (Central Indiana Training for Youth) Career Center.

School closures would take place next summer, and could force families to adjust their plans for the 2027-28 school year — the first round of enrollment for that year closes Dec. 18. Closures would disrupt students’ plans and educational trajectories, and some might choose to leave the district altogether rather than move to another IPS school.

If the schools close, families who’ve chosen them during the enrollment window school will be contacted, IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said. Johnson said the district sought to ensure that schools absorbing affected students would be able to accommodate them.

“Change of this magnitude is never easy,” Johnson said at the Tuesday agenda review session.

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The proposed closures would be the most significant in the district since 2023, when IPS closed six schools in a bid to make the district more attractive to families while consolidating its operations. Other closures and consolidations happened in 2008 and 2017.

The timing is also significant: The district is set to cede some control over its buildings in 2028 when the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation assumes responsibility for buildings and transportation in IPS and charter schools within its boundaries.

Under the proposal up for a board vote, the district would keep its enrollment zones and grade configurations intact, Johnson said. IPS families could choose a different school than the default options within their zone and still receive transportation.

A huge factor in the looming school closures is the steep slide in enrollment in IPS in the last several years, a trend occurring in districts across the country. The district has lost roughly a third of its enrollment over the past decade, and the number of students in IPS is now below 20,000. Over the same period, charters have expanded, and combined enrollment in independent charters and those in the district’s Innovation Network now exceeds enrollment in IPS-run schools.

Earlier this month, the school board gave the district the go-ahead to start planning school closures following this school year. Shortly after Election Day, IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson also said the district had to plan for closures, despite the success of a $95 million tax measure at the polls on Nov. 3 that would provide money for both district-run and charter schools. Even with the success of that ballot measure, the district said it had to close a budget gap with $20 million in cuts.

The process differs significantly from what occurred four years ago, when the district spent months gathering and considering public input from the public before the board in 2023 passed what IPS called the Rebuilding Stronger plan, which included the school closures.

Notably, two schools slated for closure this year — Frederick Douglass School 19 and Robert Lee Frost 106 — absorbed students from closed schools in 2023.

Johnson noted one factor in the closure timeline is that IPS has a brief window to sell the buildings while the district still controls its buildings and while the state’s $1 building law, which requires districts to offer unused school buildings to charter schools for $1, does not apply to IPS. The sale of these buildings will allow the district to generate needed revenue, she said.

The district has recently tried to reassert its authority in a couple of areas. It withdrew from the universal Enroll Indy system for local schools and now uses an enrollment platform run by PowerSchool, a move that angered charters that have also used Enroll Indy. And it is pushing to renegotiate its contracts with Innovation Network schools in order to reflect the true cost to the district of providing them with certain services, IPS leaders said.

But neither of those moves solve the broader challenges that are pushing the district towards closures.

This story has been updated with a date when the IPS board is expected to take action on the closure plan, as well as a quote from IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.