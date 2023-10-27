Newark students, educators discuss N.J. school segregation as legal battle carries on
Newark Public Schools is among high-impact tutoring grant applicants still waiting to learn if they will receive state funding.
The turmoil unfolded on Nov. 20, when hundreds of students filled the halls of the Queens school in protest of a social media photo of a teacher holding an “I Stand With Israel” sign
In order to maintain some of the academic strategies and programs supported by expiring pandemic relief funds, the district may reexamine how its schools are run.
Homeless children have certain rights aimed at maintaining stability for them at school, including the ability to stay at the school they’ve been attending.
The district is encouraging families to ‘Choose Your IPS’ in a bid to keep and attract more students.
Teacher training is critical to the success of NYC’s literacy mandate. Some teachers say they haven’t gotten enough support.