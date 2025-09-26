During a public hearing on Thursday night, dozens of Newarkers packed Ann Street Elementary School to weigh in on the proposal to extend León’s contract through 2030.

A proposal to extend Newark Superintendent Roger León’s contract failed to pass late Thursday after parents and advocates raised concerns about student achievement, racism in schools, and inadequate support for the district’s most vulnerable students.

Four board members voted in favor of extending León through 2030, two abstained, two recused themselves due to conflicts of interest and one board member was not in attendance. The proposal required a majority vote, at least five, to pass.

León’s current contract is set to expire June 30, 2028. The vote Thursday does not necessarily mean an extension is off the table. The board may revisit the issue at a later date.

During Thursday’s heated public hearing, dozens of Newarkers packed Ann Street Elementary School to weigh in on the proposed extension. Those in attendance endured the humidity inside the school’s auditorium as some waited more than an hour to speak for only three minutes.

Parents, teachers, and advocates raised concerns about school lunches, racism, bullying, student achievement, parent engagement, overcrowded classrooms, and support for English language learners and students with disabilities.

Community advocates also demanded the release of a report — whose details so far have only been reported in draft form by Chalkbeat — documenting problems with the cultural climate at a city high school. Advocates also pleaded for a curriculum that challenges racial biases and promotes inclusivity.

Carlos Castañeda, an organizer with Movimiento Cosecha, which advocates for immigrants’ rights, said he opposed the proposed extension because “the process lacks transparency.”

“The public was given a short window to respond, yet the board is considering a decision that will shape our schools for the next five years,” Castañeda said during Thursday’s hearing. “Our families deserve a superintendent that tackles inequities head-on.”

He was joined by a group of Spanish-speaking mothers from the grassroots group New Labor, who also demanded that the board address issues raised instead of deciding on an extension.

Others like Denise Cole, a longtime community advocate who fought for the district’s return to local control, said she was “in strong support” of extending León’s contract and believes the extension would allow him to complete his 10-year plan for the district.

“It’s a simple matter of stability, continuity, and fairness,” Cole added.

After public comment, school board members met for more than an hour behind closed doors to discuss personnel matters. The board voted, without discussion, when it reconvened in public. León did not give a statement about the contract extension or the vote.

Two board members who have relatives who work for the school district recused themselves from the vote in accordance with the board’s nepotism policy.

The hearing lasted nearly five hours and was supposed to be followed by a full school board meeting, which instead was postponed to Sept. 29 at the district’s central office.

León, who became superintendent in 2018, is the first to lead the district under local control and the first Latino to helm New Jersey’s largest school system.

Thursday’s meeting marked another contentious moment between Newark’s school community and district leadership, highlighting growing public scrutiny as the district enters its fifth year under local control and faces questions about whether it has delivered on its promise of a better education for Newark students.

Those in support of the extension pointed to initiatives launched under León’s leadership, including his 10-year plan meant to improve the district by 2030, increased graduation rates, and his commitment to Newark schools after working in the district as a teacher and principal.

But critics said more work needs to be done to improve student reading and address bullying and harassment against students.

This isn’t the first time community members have called on the district to address school issues or provide more transparency into their decision making.

León’s salary this school year is $319,785 according to the district budget.

Victoria Grant, a senior at North Star Academy, a charter school, spoke last and was the only student who spoke during Thursday’s public hearing. Instead of opposing or supporting the extension, she encouraged León to “soak in” the concerns raised.

“What is the school board or superintendent doing to address students’ concerns individually?” Grant added.

Jessie Gómez is a reporter for Chalkbeat Newark, covering public education in the city. Contact Jessie at jgomez@chalkbeat.org.