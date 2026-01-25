Newark Public Schools

Newark Public Schools students get a day off on Monday due to massive winter snowstorm

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | January 25, 2026, 6:05pm UTC
A photograph of a snowy day with three people seen walking through a park. Snow fall is covering the whole screen and not much else is visible.
Newark schools are closed on Monday as heavy snow and frigid temperatures hit New Jersey. (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News via Getty Images)

Newark Public Schools will be closed Monday due to a massive snowstorm predicted to bring at least 12 inches of snow in some parts of the state.

In addition to school closures, the district’s central office will also be closed, according to an announcement posted on the district’s website and Facebook. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Friday declared a state of emergency in the state as temperatures dropped below 20 degrees over the weekend and into Monday. She also announced a temporary suspension of New Jersey Transit services on Sunday after considering the latest forecast for the winter storm.

“Beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Monday, New Jersey is expected to see heavy snowfall and severe conditions, and my top priority is the safety of our residents,” said Sherrill in a press release Friday.

Unlike New York City schools, which will go virtual on Monday, New Jersey school districts can’t offer remote learning on snow days. Districts such as Jersey City and Passaic Public Schools also announced they would close on Monday.

Under state law, remote learning only qualifies as an official school day during emergency closures that last more than three consecutive days. A single day of online classes would not count as one of the 180 required annual school days in New Jersey, according to the law. Schools can call for a school closure, delayed opening, or early closing.

Some districts have identified specific days that could be used to make up school days in the event of cancellations due to bad weather.

Newark officials urged parents to download the NPS Mobile app to receive notifications about school closures due to inclement weather.

Jessie Gómez is a reporter for Chalkbeat Newark, covering public education in the city. Contact Jessie at jgomez@chalkbeat.org.

